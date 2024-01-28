1/28/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russia projects confidence as it pursues alliances to undermine West

2. Three US troops are killed and 25 injured in drone strike by Iran-backed militia in Jordan, US says

3. Cheap but lethally accurate: how drones froze Ukraine’s frontlines

4. Roger Donlon, first Medal of Honor recipient from Vietnam War, dies at 89

5. 50 years of ‘Robin Sage’: Warfare test for U.S. Special Forces continues this week across NC — mountains to coast

6. Where Is Hamas Getting Its Weapons? Increasingly, From Israel.

7. Statement From Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on an Attack Against U.S. and Coalition Forces in Northeastern Jordan Near the Syria Border

8. China Would Need 1.2 Million Troops to Invade Taiwan (It Could Be a Disaster)

9. Poland and Korea Offer Lessons for Ending the Russia-Ukraine War

10. The ICJ Ruling’s Hidden Diplomacy

11. Report: 80 percent of Gaza Strip's tunnel network still intact

12. Navy lowers bar to enlist again amid continued recruiting woes

13. Hungary Far-Right Would Lay Claim to Neighbouring Region, if Ukraine Loses War

14. Record winter warmth smashes highs in D.C., Southeast

Korean News Content:

1. Talking Points: North Korea Part 3: Talking Points on Military Spending, Objectives of Nuclear Armament, Nuclear Negotiations, “Hostile Policy,” a Peace Treaty, and an End-of-War Declaration

2. N. Korea fires several cruise missiles from its east coast: JCS

3. Sullivan voices concerns over N. Korea's weapons tests, ties with Russia in talks with Wang: official

4. Kim Jong Un’s sister ‘not to be underestimated,’ author says

5. On the brink: Why inter-Korean relations have reached a new low

6. The end of North Korea

7. North Korea poised to take 'lethal military action' against Seoul within months

8. Escaping North Korea - An interview with the Director and Producer of a new Bafta-nominated film

9. Kim Jong-Un rips up plan to reunify Korea, raising fears of all-out war

10. Korea's status as China's import partner drops to 30-year low

11. Kim Jong Un’s rejection of Korean reunification opens perilous new era

12. China unlikely to play constructive role in resolving N. Korea's threats

13. There Is A Way Out Of The North Korean Nuclear Crisis – OpEd