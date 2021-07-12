12/7/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. A Guide to Extreme Competition with China

2. “Wars” of Influence: Expanding U.S. Unclassified Intelligence Reports on China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea and Investing in Other Major U.S. Official National Security Reports

3. Keeping the Wrong Secrets – How Washington Misses the Real Security Threat

4. IntelBrief: Traditional Espionage Challenged by Ubiquity of Emerging Technologies

5. FDD | Washington Seeks to Counter China’s Quantum Computing Drive

6. ICC prosecutor defends dropping US from Afghan war crime probe

7. Broad overhaul of military justice system being sidelined in favor of narrower focus on sexual assault

8. 34,000 Afghan refugees remain on seven military bases in the US three months after evacuation mission

9. Austin: Stopgap funding for a full year would limit Pentagon’s China-focused programs, harm troops

10. Call Putin Out by Negotiating

11. Amazon Offers 2nd Air-Gapped Cloud For Top-Secret Data

12. Here’s what America must do to counter Russian aggression against Ukraine

13. How to de-escalate Russia: Ukrainian advice

14. Biden’s Summit for Democracy gets under autocrats’ skins

15. Can the US military recover its reputation?

16. Defending Taiwan: Think globally and ‘look up’

17. Russia and China are testing Biden — and so far, he’s failing

18. Israel must not support a temporary Iranian nuclear deal

19. Ahead of Biden’s Democracy Summit, China Says: We’re Also a Democracy

20. Here’s what people with low trust in news learned attending a morning TV news meeting

21. Can America Take On Russia and China In the Grey Zone? (and north Korea too)

22. Foggy Bottom Bristles at Proliferation of Special Envoys

Korean News Content:

1. N.K. leader Kim urges nurturing 'absolutely loyal' commanding officers

2. U.S. fields new radar designed to detect ballistic missiles from N. Korea

3. N.Korea ranked 17th for relative power among 26 Asia-Pacific countries

4. [Election 2022] How rival presidential candidates differ on US policy

5. An inside look at the Korean War Veterans Memorial renovation | Military Times Reports

6. The Merits of Formally Ending the Korean War

7. Attacks on possible Korean peace plan are politically and financially motivated

8. Can Moon Jae-in Finally End the Korean War?

9. The Long Shadow of the Asian Financial Crisis in South Korea

10. Kim Jong Un and the ‘Supreme Leader System’

11. North Korea creates special prosecutorial teams to eliminate corruption

12. Newsweek’s Misfire on Aid Monitoring in North Korea

13. Moon pledges S. Korea will do more for U.N. peacekeeping missions

15. Which Will South Korea Choose: The U.S. or China?

16. North Korea continues crackdown on streetside commerce in Chongjin