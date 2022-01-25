1/25/2022 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Differences Splinter U.S. Team Negotiating With Iran on Nuclear Deal

2. On the Brink of War With Russia, Ukrainians Are Resigned and Prepared

3. Drop in Public Trust in US Military Officers Portends Danger

4. Correcting Misinformation around the Smith-Mundt Act Seventy-Seven Years after it was Introduced

5. Pentagon Puts 8,500 Troops On ‘Heightened Alert’ Over Russian Threat To Ukraine

6. Can threats of a US-Backed Ukraine Insurgency Deter a Russian invasion?

7. Opinion | The ‘Havana syndrome’ is still a mystery. It is too soon to stop investigating.

8. What Scenarios Might Emerge in Ukraine?

9. How a Russian cyberwar in Ukraine could ripple out globally

10. Joint Hypersonic Transition Office Hosts First Hypersonic Workforce Event

11. US Special Operations Command picks Anduril to lead counter-drone integration work in $1B deal

12. US provided ‘limited ground support’ to Syrian fighters battling ISIS

13. SOCOM boss tests positive for COVID-19

14. Your own CIA jail? Lithuania to sell secret U.S. 'rendition' site

15. C.I.A.-Backed Afghan Fighters Are Still Waiting to Reach U.S.

16. Threatened and Beaten, Afghan Women Defy Taliban With Protests

17. Hong Kong's Isolation Deepens as Covid-19 Wears on

18. 2 U.S. Aircraft Carriers Now in South China Sea as Chinese Air Force Flies 39 Aircraft Near Taiwan

19. Houthis Renew Attack on Abu Dhabi With Ballistic Missiles

20. Lost Innocents - The U.S. Military’s Shameful Failure to Protect Civilians

21. Follow the Netherlands's example: Don’t fund terrorist fronts

22. As Ukraine Faces Russian Aggression, What Should Small Countries Take Away from the Crisis?

23. China digging Cambodia a deep-water naval base

24. Forced Prison Labor in China: Hiding in Plain Sight



Korean News Content:

1. North Korea Launches Suspected Cruise Missiles

2. North Korea's Threat to Test ICBMs and Nuclear Weapons: Just a Bluff?

3. N. Korea fires two apparent cruise missiles from land: Seoul official

4. Biden’s North Korea Policy Needs Rebooting

5. A lesson from Battle of Jipyeong-ri (AKA Battle of Chipyong-ni)

6. More signs of life at North's Punggye-ri testing site

7. Why Is North Korea Suddenly Launching So Many Missiles?

8. Kim’s own timetable

9. China denies alleged intervention in Korean presidential election

10. Japanese Embassy returns Moon's New Year gift over 'Dokdo image' on box

11. Another day, another North Korean missile launch

12. Americans More Worried About N.Korea's Missiles Than Ukraine Crisis

13. No signs of work to restore nuclear test tunnels at Punggye-ri site: Seoul official

14. North Korea’s security agency keeps close eye on “public trends” while cracking down on corrupt agents

15. North Korean film stars seen begging for food at Pyongsong’s Okjon Market

16. North Korean taffy seller in Kilju bashes officer on the head with taffy cutting board

