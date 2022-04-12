12/4/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
Access Korean News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, DECEMBER 3
2. US intel chief thinking 'optimistically' for Ukraine forces
3. U.S. Not Seeking Decoupling From China, Commerce Chief Says
4. Iran to disband morality police amid ongoing protests, says attorney general
5. Iran locked into ‘vicious cycle’ over protests and arming Russia, says US
6. Iran Disbands Morality Police, Considers Changing Hijab Laws, Official Says
7. Why China Is In Crisis (And Might Never Be a Superpower Afterall)
8. Iran Should Be Scared: Israel and The U.S. Hold Joint Military Drills
9. Calls for more US economic engagement in Indo-Pacific region at US security forum
10. South China Sea: as US eyes a Subic Bay return, was Chinese ‘coercion’ of Philippines the reason?
11. Is AUKUS floundering?
12. Strong Deterrence Enables U.S. to Ensure Global Rules, Rights
Korean News Content:
1. North Korea’s Powerful New Missile Has Shortcomings as a Weapon
2. U.N. agency concerned about worsening of N. Korea's human rights situation amid escalated tensions
3. S. Korea's trade chief to visit U.S. for talks on Inflation Reduction Act
4. Seoul arrests ex-top security official over border killing
5. A Win for Ukraine Against Russia Means Trouble for China and North Korea
6. Tyrant of the year 2022: Kim Jong-un, North Korea - Index on Censorship
7. Could Yoon be a Thatcher?
8. New book on Korean history
9. North Korea publicly executes 2 teenagers for distributing South Korean movies
10. Mission: Return to North Korea to retrieve remains of US Navy’s first Black aviator
11. Faltering exports hurt Korea's growth momentum, no improvement in sight
12. Will ex-president Moon be targeted over border killing ‘cover-up'?
Comments
It feels so good to find…
It feels so good to find posts like this, we get to learn so many new things and just like this i was on a forum and there was a person telling about his online clothing store where he was saying that they are selling their products at 50% OFF and that they are selling their products all over the world without any shipping charges, well at first i just thought that he is lying so i decided to visit his website and as we all know that we should not judge a book by its cover and that's exactly what happened with me because he was telling the truth and so i looked around his store for a bit then my eyes catched a jacket and since it was on 50% oFF it was pretty cheap so i decided to order it and it was a kurt warner jacket and i received my order in just 3 days and yes their were no shipping charges, so i would highly suggest you guys to visit their website the Chicago Jackets and see what you like.