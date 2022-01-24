1/24/2022 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. U.S. threatens use of novel export control to damage Russia’s strategic industries if Moscow invades Ukraine

2. ‘China’s Media Warfare seeks global totalitarian thought control’

3. Only Putin Knows What Happens Next

4. Russia and China’s plans for a new world order

5. World braced as terrible trio Iran Russia and China forces in chilling threat to West

6. America’s Secret Government Crisis

7. How Middle Eastern conflicts are playing out on social media

8. U.S. carriers in South China Sea, Taiwan reports further Chinese incursion

9. Afghanistan’s Most Dangerous Threat

10. Putin’s Wager in Russia’s Standoff with the West

11. The Myth of Cyberwar and the Realities of Subversion

12. China’s Espionage Plans for the 2022 Winter Olympics: What Athletes Should Expect

13. Senior State Department Officials On Posture of U.S. Embassy Kyiv

14. Britain Pursues More Muscular Role in Standoff With Russia on Ukraine

15. US hits Chinese defense companies with sanctions

16. US turning the tide on Russian hackers

17. Oman Must Isolate, Not Embrace, the Houthis

18. Why Pakistan is happy to pay a heavy price this time for strategic depth in Afghanistan

19. Russia's Desert Storm: Putin's Plan to Use America's Military Playbook Against Ukraine?

20. Biden Weighs Deploying Thousands of Troops to Eastern Europe and Baltics

21. State Department Tells Families of U.S. Diplomats in Ukraine to Leave

22. Exclusive: Iran nuclear agreement unlikely without release of U.S. prisoners, negotiator says

23. Food shortages, medical negligence and online dissent: The growing cracks in China’s zero-covid campaign

24. Opinion | It’s Not Just About Ukraine. Putin Wants to Evict the U.S. From Europe.

25. Russia, the West, and the info war

26. The Big Lie’s lasting damage to American democracy

27. SAS on Ukraine standby to 'extract' UK officials if war breaks out

28. The Heart of Strategic Influence: Aristotle’s Contribution to Addressing DisInformation



Korean News Content:

1. N.Korea 'World's 3rd Biggest Hacking Powerhouse'

2. A preemptive strike on North Korea? Contingency planning may be gaining currency

3. Yoon vows to rebuild Korea-US alliance; calls Moon's peace process a 'failure'

4. Why the UAE opted for South Korean missiles

5. Will North Korea Start Testing Nuclear Weapons and ICBMs Again?

6. Gloria Steinem's North Korea Peace Walk Draws Ire Despite Lack of Any Better Ideas_2

7. North Korea threatens return to nuclear brinkmanship after spike in missile tests

8. S. Korea says it's closely monitoring N. Korea's nuclear, missile activities

9. N. Korea likely to trigger IRBM threat capable of reaching Guam

10. U.S. ships gather in waters nearer to Korean Peninsula

11. Standing up to North Korea

12. Unification minister to brief foreign envoys on N. Korea policy

13. Yoon pledges to normalize military drills with U.S., enhance deterrence against North

14. North Korean hypersonic threat is an alarming wake-up call for how we innovate

15. North Korean state media confirms Daily NK report on special pardons