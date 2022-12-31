12/31/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, DECEMBER 30

2. How China Sees the World

3. Hacked Russian Files Reveal Propaganda Agreement With China

4. America Is on the Verge of a Power Grid Crisis

5. Japan's Submarine Force Is One Of the Best on Earth

6. Ukraine run by ‘f****d up people’ – US instructor

7. Special Operations News Update - Dec 30, 2022 | SOF News

8. Will China Lead the End of Globalization?

9. Hard-Line Positions by Russia and Ukraine Dim Hope for Peace Talks

10. The Illusion of Controls

11. Spy vs. spy: Dept. of Defense analyst’s treasonous trail detailed in new book

12. Putin Can't Fix This Disaster: Is Russia Running Out of Troops in Ukraine?

13. The Chinese Communist Party Has Surrendered to COVID-19

14. How America Wins (Book review)

15. Why did the US just ban TikTok from government-issued cellphones?

16. How TikTok Became a Diplomatic Crisis

Korean News Content:

1. North Korea fires at least three short-range ballistic missiles, South Korea says

2. South Korean rocket launch causes UFO scare: 'What is this?'

3. China’s United Front Influence Operation Agencies in Korea Revealed as Search for Chinese Police Stations Continue; Political Ties Discovered

4. It’s Time for South Korea to Acknowledge Its Atrocities in Vietnam

5. Does China Really Oppose North Korea’s Nukes?

6. Amid tough US chip chat, S Koreans turn anti-China

7. Top nuke envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan denounce N. Korea's SRBM launches

8. China handed over North Korean defector to Japan in 2020: source

9. North Korea: A Drone Powerhouse?

10. Fear of the Korean black swan

11. Man arrested on purpose in North Korea because he wanted to stay there