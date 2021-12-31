12/31/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russia test-fires new hypersonic Tsirkon missiles from frigate, submarine

2. Did the Pentagon's Global Posture Review Disappoint?

3. Russia, China beating US in ‘gray-zone’ warfare

4. Biden, Putin Warn of Danger to Relations if Crisis Over Ukraine Escalates

5. Dollar’s year of living dangerously awaits

6. Give Your Money. Give Your Time. Don’t Tell Anyone. by Arthur C. Brooks

7. What Putin Learned From the Soviet Collapse

8. The Biden Administration And The Future Of ‘No First Use’ – Analysis

9. Myanmar Junta Orders Judges to Ignore Correspondence From International Courts

10. Stop Starving Afghanistan

11. ‘Done deal’: Philippines allocates funds to buy India’s BrahMos missile system

12. Parents selling children shows desperation of Afghanistan

13. Department of Defense Releases Tools to Mitigate the Threat of the Omicron Variant of Coronavirus Disease 2019

14. Bad Idea: Relying on “Integrated Deterrence” Instead of Building Sufficient U.S. Military Power

15. A Year In, Biden’s China Policy Looks a Lot Like Trump’s

16. War, Coup, and Famine: 6 Global Conflicts to Watch Out For in 2022

17. Marines say they're being 'crushed' over vaccine refusal: 'A political purge'

18. America’s Militarist Drift in the Indo-Pacific

19. Army SOF to continue work in Pacific, Eastern Europe in 2022

20. A truly 'patriotic education' requires critical analysis of US history

Korean News Content:

1. U.S. declines comment on Chung's remarks about end of war declaration agreement

2. UNC says it passed 86 messages to N.K. through direct communication line in 2021

3. Ex-U.N. chief says 'end goal' of inter-Korean cooperation efforts should be N.K. denuclearization

4. N. Korea has final review on draft resolution for year-end party plenary

5. Top N. Korean officials join discussions on major policies for 2022 at party plenary

6. North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Spotlights Himself as He Marks a Decade in Power

7. South Korea’s Taiwan Conundrum

8. Students at N. Korean tank training school produce compost

9. Yoon stresses corruption probe of ex-president Park was not personal

11. Ex-President Park says she did nothing "ugly" for personal gain

12. Kim Jong Un firmly in control of North Korea after 10 years despite economic record

13. US Army demos underground operations with autonomous robots

14. Pragmatic foreign policy (South Korean presidential candidates)