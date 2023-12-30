12/30/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Army’s elite special forces unit to be overhauled in major revamp

2. Russia’s Mass Air Attack: The Objectives and Implications of the 29 December Attacks by Mick Ryan

3. New in SpyWeek: That Mysterious CIA School and More

4. Statement from President Joe Biden on Russia’s Aerial Assault on Ukraine | The White House

5. How Surprise Attack is Possible

6. The fight for the Marine Corps continues.

7. Why China’s rulers fear Genghis Khan

8. America is unprepared to fight a war on three fronts

9. Who’s Hu, the New PLAN Commander

10. Are China’s actions in the South China Sea a harbinger of things to come for Taiwan as election looms?

11. Israel at war: What you need to know – day 85

12. Theories of Victory: Israel, Hamas, and the Meaning of Victory in Irregular Warfare

13. Biden warns US military may get pulled into direct conflict with Russia

14. Patriot missile exports don't make Japan serious

15. When Killing the Enemy Wasn't Enough



Korean News Content:

1. The Economics of a Korean Unification: Thinking The Unthinkable?

2. As North Korea Escalates Rhetoric, Washington and Seoul Debate Whether the South Should Go Nuclear

3. Defense chief says N. Korea's light-water reactor likely to be in full operation next summer

4. Two abducted Koreans freed in Nigeria

5. Kim accuses U.S. of 'unprecedented' acts against North

6. South Korea’s military has a new enemy: Population math

7. South Korea's so-called artificial sun to burn at 100M degrees Celsius for half a minute

8. Japan protests reported South Korean drill at disputed islets

9. Pro-North Korea videos are spreading on TikTok

10. Remembering Gapyeong's $2 miracle

11. Young N. Koreans flaunt government laws aimed at stamping out foreign culture

12. Call to empathy: exhibition on North Korean refugees

