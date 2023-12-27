12/27/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. How Snatching American Citizens Turned Into a Tool of Hostile Governments

2. American Schools and Foreign Money

3. Chinese Spy Agency Rising to Challenge the C.I.A.

4. Indian Envoy Hails Relationship With Russia, Bypassing Western Pressure

5. US Navy shoots down more than a dozen drones, missiles in Red Sea

6. Increased US partnership with the Philippines coming in 2024

7. Why Israel can't accept a ceasefire

8. New in 2024: Eric Smith plans a return to the job of top Marine leader

9. China Sanctions US Research Firm and 2 Individuals Over Reports on Human Rights Abuses in Xinjiang

10. Out of the Trenches

11. Biden Endangers U.S. Troops

12. Washington's 'Ship of Fools' Delude Themselves About Russia's Intent

13. Without elections of its own to bother with, China picks its favored candidates in the US and Taiwan

14. Where Did the Military Go Wrong With Gen Z?

15. The Rebirth of Russian Spycraft

16. Reversing America’s Ruinous Support for Israel’s Assault on Gaza - War on the Rocks by Ryan Evans

17. Reasons for hope in Ukraine

18. A Russian officer surrendered and sold out his comrades, helping Ukraine's special forces cross a key river

19. How Ukrainian special forces secured a critical Dnipro River crossing in southern Ukraine

20. How the US can push back against authoritarianism in China and beyond

21. America is only as secure as its least-secure drone

22. The U.N. Piles On Israel

23. US Foreign Policy Is a Scam Built on Corruption

Korean News Content:

1. Seoul unveils ambitious plan to raise awareness about North Korean human rights

2. North Korea's Kim boasts of achievements as he opens key year-end political meeting

3. South Korean capital drills to guard against surprise attack by North

4. N. Korea will seek to increase nuclear weapons to improve 'second-strike capability': experts

5. Ghost Ships at Reawakened North Korea Port Put Ukraine in Peril

6. Israeli Embassy in Seoul removes footage depicting hypothetical Hamas attack on S. Korea

7. ＜Urgent Report＞ Public execution takes place again on December 19, the third in Hyesan this year…large numbers of people mobilized to witness event

8. O come all ye faithful – or else! (north Korean mourning)

9. S Korea issues unilateral sanctions on 8 N Korean individuals

10. Russia tells South Korea not to be surprised if Moscow retaliates over sanctions

11. South Korea inks $2.9b fighter purchase with US

12. N. Korean officials show up for year-end party meeting in luxury sedans

13. Life satisfaction rate among North Korean defectors hits record high

14. Employment rate of N.K. defectors in S. Korea hits record high of 60.5 pct: report

15. Ex-USFK commander calls for deployment of US tank battalion to S. Korea against NK threats

16. South sanctions North's head of intelligence, 7 others for illegal arms trade, cyber crimes

17. South to prosecute North's human rights violators after unification