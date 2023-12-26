12/26/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. American Spies Confront a New, Formidable China

2. Iran warns Israel will pay after top IRGC commander killed in Syria

3. U.S. Strikes Iran-Backed Groups in Iraq in Round of Retaliation

4. ‘Glory to the Heroes’ documents the resilience of those on Ukraine’s front lines

5. Network of current, former intel officials boosts leftist agendas, says ex-CIA agent

6. Somalia says U.S. drone strike killed mastermind of attack on Americans

7. Biden orders strike on Iranian-aligned group after 3 US troops injured in drone attack in Iraq

8. USS Laboon shoots down four drones in Red Sea

9. Junior enlisted pay to be key congressional focus in 2024

10. Taiwan not seeing signs of large-scale Chinese military activity pre-election

11. Opinion - There Is Finally Hope of Ousting Myanmar’s Military Junta

12. What War Games Really Reveal

13. France completes military withdrawal from Niger, leaving a gap in the terror fight in the Sahel

14. Escaping Xi’s China by paddleboard: ‘I rushed into the water and thought if they catch me, they catch me’

15. How We Deterred Iran in the Gulf Last Time

16. Taiwan ranked 14th-richest country

17. Taiwan holds first live-fire training of rifles and handguns at bathing beach

18. Five Ukrainian Spectacular Long-Range, Special Ops Strikes Carried Out in 2023

19. Understanding Ukraine: 12 Books in English

Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea highlights economic feats ahead of plenary meeting

2. Previewing North Korea’s Strategic Moves in 2024

3. S. Korea to push for DNA tests on descendants of separated families

4. Defense chief calls for vengeance in event of N. Korean provocation

5. S. Korea says is in talks with Poland on arms deals amid worries about possible cancellation

6. S. Korea, U.S. discuss strengthening cooperation in U.S. arms maintenance

7. Seoul to push for establishment of state-run North Korea human rights center

8. S. Korea calls NK followers 'internal threat' in military educational material

9. UNHCR calls for China to ensure 'humanitarian space' for NK asylum seekers

10. South to prosecute North's human rights violators after unification

11. K-Power: South Korea’s emergence as ‘global pivot state’ attracts US allies

12. Chinese state media urge citizens to remember Christmas Eve Korean war victory

13. Kim Jong-un’s plan for future of North Korea 'revealed by hidden clue in photo'