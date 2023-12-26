12/26/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
Access Korean News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. American Spies Confront a New, Formidable China
2. Iran warns Israel will pay after top IRGC commander killed in Syria
3. U.S. Strikes Iran-Backed Groups in Iraq in Round of Retaliation
4. ‘Glory to the Heroes’ documents the resilience of those on Ukraine’s front lines
5. Network of current, former intel officials boosts leftist agendas, says ex-CIA agent
6. Somalia says U.S. drone strike killed mastermind of attack on Americans
7. Biden orders strike on Iranian-aligned group after 3 US troops injured in drone attack in Iraq
8. USS Laboon shoots down four drones in Red Sea
9. Junior enlisted pay to be key congressional focus in 2024
10. Taiwan not seeing signs of large-scale Chinese military activity pre-election
11. Opinion - There Is Finally Hope of Ousting Myanmar’s Military Junta
12. What War Games Really Reveal
13. France completes military withdrawal from Niger, leaving a gap in the terror fight in the Sahel
14. Escaping Xi’s China by paddleboard: ‘I rushed into the water and thought if they catch me, they catch me’
15. How We Deterred Iran in the Gulf Last Time
16. Taiwan ranked 14th-richest country
17. Taiwan holds first live-fire training of rifles and handguns at bathing beach
18. Five Ukrainian Spectacular Long-Range, Special Ops Strikes Carried Out in 2023
19. Understanding Ukraine: 12 Books in English
Korean News Content:
1. N. Korea highlights economic feats ahead of plenary meeting
2. Previewing North Korea’s Strategic Moves in 2024
3. S. Korea to push for DNA tests on descendants of separated families
4. Defense chief calls for vengeance in event of N. Korean provocation
5. S. Korea says is in talks with Poland on arms deals amid worries about possible cancellation
6. S. Korea, U.S. discuss strengthening cooperation in U.S. arms maintenance
7. Seoul to push for establishment of state-run North Korea human rights center
8. S. Korea calls NK followers 'internal threat' in military educational material
9. UNHCR calls for China to ensure 'humanitarian space' for NK asylum seekers
10. South to prosecute North's human rights violators after unification
11. K-Power: South Korea’s emergence as ‘global pivot state’ attracts US allies
12. Chinese state media urge citizens to remember Christmas Eve Korean war victory
13. Kim Jong-un’s plan for future of North Korea 'revealed by hidden clue in photo'