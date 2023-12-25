12/25/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. China Is Stealing AI Secrets to Turbocharge Spying, U.S. Says

2. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December 24, 2023

3. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, December 24, 2023

4. Israel Dismantles Tunnel Network That Served as Hamas Command Center

5. Where Did the Houthis Get Anti-Ship Ballistic Missiles?

6. Japan pouring billions into sea-based missile defense

7. Russian Troops Surrendering in 'Whole Groups’ Because of ‘Inhumane Commanders’

8. Fort Liberty removes last Confederate commemoration on post (Schoomaker and Beckwith)

9. US tensions with China are fraying long-cultivated academic ties. Will the chill hurt US interests?

10. Southeast Asia Appears Stuck In A History Trap – Analysis

11. Why China is keeping its distance as Russia and North Korea cosy up

12. The Trouble With a Cease-Fire

13. A second American civil war wouldn’t look like a movie

14. The guardrails that once prevented wars are failing

15. Maersk to restart Red Sea shipping as U.S.-led security force deploys

16. Like Santa’s reindeer, C-130 cargo planes spread Christmas joy across the Pacific

17. Populists — On the Right and the Left — Are Playing Havoc with American Foreign Policy | Opinion

Korean News Content:

1. A Korean War Christmas miracle: How a 59-person ship saved 14,000 refugees

2. U.S., Asian Allies Quicken Response to North Korean Missiles

3. N. Korea set to convene plenary meeting of ruling party this week

4. South Korea Is Slowly Becoming a Submarine Superpower

5. Ep. 42 Yungho Kim: Yoon Government’s North Korea Policy after Camp David - “Free and Peaceful, Unified Korea”

6. ＜Investigation Inside N. Korea＞ How is the country’s fishing industry doing? (1) COVID and shrinking fishing grounds major problems…Kim regime’s restrictions on fishing lead some fishermen to financial collapse

7. Kim Jong UN bans Christmas, but activists send gifts of Bibles, food and messages of hope

8. North Korea expected to renew efforts to promote tourism next year

9. Number of Koreans studying in China dwindles 78% from 6 years ago

10. North Korea's economy contracts for third straight year

11. Reincarnated ROKS Cheonan frigate heads to the front lines

12. Grant our Korean War records Unesco Heritage

13. Foreign workers in S. Korea reach all-time high of 1 million

14. Did North Korea play a role in Hamas terrorism?

