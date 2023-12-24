12/24/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Putin Quietly Signals He Is Open to a Cease-Fire in Ukraine

2. Two Wars, 50 Elections: The Economy Faces Rising Geopolitical Risks

3. He Was Ready to Die, but Not to Surrender

4. From Patriot Missiles to a Mother and Her Vintage Rifle: Inside Ukraine’s Air Defense

5. How TikTok Brings War Home to Your Child

6. Nippon-US Steel deal sparks a knee-jerk backlash

7. Think China has a demographic problem? Check out Taiwan

8. American Achilles in the War on Terror

9. The return of US isolationism

10. Congress, Pentagon at odds over Pacific task force needed to prep for China war

11. Pacific Power Play: Japan’s Defense Overhaul And South Korea’s Global Arms Ascent – Analysis

12. How The Mongols Actually Conquered The World

13. Russia’s Own Troops Are Being Blown Up By Low Quality Artillery Ammo From North Korea

14. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December 23, 2023

15. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, December 23, 2023

16. The High Price of Losing Ukraine: Part 2 — The Military Threat and Beyond

Korean News Content:

1. North Korea's New Hwasong-18 ICBM: Flying High Thanks to Russia?

2. U.S. expresses serious concern over signs of N.K. commissioning light-water reactor

3. 70 pct of N.K. defectors in Seoul have hard time making ends meet: think tank

4. Yoon's approval rating inches up to 38.8 pct: poll

5. N. Korea will likely keep amassing nuclear warheads until next negotiation

6. Demographic dystopia

7. Koreans shouldn't underestimate themselves

8. Japan-South Korea Cooperation: Strength in Unity, Danger in Division

9. Pacific Power Play: Japan’s Defense Overhaul And South Korea’s Global Arms Ascent – Analysis.

10. Colonel Benjamin Studdard Malcom, 94 (Author of "White Tigers, My Secret War in North Korea")

11. Russia’s Own Troops Are Being Blown Up By Low Quality Artillery Ammo From North Korea