12/23/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. TikTok’s content on some political subjects aligns with the Chinese government, study says

2. With Western aid stalled, Ukrainian troops run low on artillery shells

3. Taiwan reports more Chinese military activity as election approaches

4. Misinformation is becoming more sophisticated in Taiwan

5. US Air Force to reclaim Pacific airfield that launched atomic bombings as it looks to counter China

6. The secret U.S. effort to track, hide and surveil the Chinese spy balloon

7. To shoot or not to shoot: Chinese-developed ‘golden veil’ could make deadly missiles look like passenger planes

8. USSOCOM hosts 1st SOF Truth conference focusing on force health

9. Iranian Spy Ship Helps Houthis Direct Attacks on Red Sea Vessels

10. Lessons unlearned: Drawing parallels between the Ukraine war and historical military campaigns

11. Trump hints at possible picks for Pentagon chief in a second term

12. Top US general speaks to Chinese counterpart, ending freeze on military talks

13. Overcoming A Clausewitz-Centric Mindset in Nontraditional Wars

14. After Tough Year, Military Recruiting Is Looking Up

15. Constructing a 'Theory of Sabotage'

16, US Bans Pentagon From Using Chinese Port Logistics Platform

17. The Pentagon Is Forging an Airborne Wireless Energy Grid

18. The US Wanted Out of the Middle East. The Middle East Had Other Ideas.



Korean News Content:

1. Voice of America: [Washington Talk] “Korea needs a ‘nuclear weapons warehouse’… “Sufficient capacity for ‘beheading operation’”

2. ‘The Other Great Game’ Review: The First Korean War

3. North Korea’s New Reactor Raises Fears of Increased Plutonium Production

4. S. Korea stages independent tabletop exercise simulating N.K. nuclear attack

5. Hanwha Ocean clinches 1.1 tln-won deal to build 3,600-ton submarine

6. Publicly executed for killing a woman while trying to steal beans

7. To stem North Korea’s missiles program, White House looks to its hackers

8. After 3 years, Chinese who left during pandemic return to North Korea

9. AccessDPRK: Farming on the Frontier

10. Korean ranks 2nd-most-coveted Asian language in US amid global popularity of K-pop

11. [WHY] Why does North Korea keep firing missiles?

12. Kim Jong-un's daughter seen wearing luxury fur coat