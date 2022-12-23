12/23/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, DECEMBER 22

2. White House: Russia's Wagner received arms from North Korea

3. Putin Should Be Scared: Wagner Group is Using North Korean Arms in Ukraine

4. EXCLUSIVE: TikTok Spied On Forbes Journalists

5. More Money For Info Ops, Army Recruiting, Cyber In Omnibus

6. China’s Soaring Covid Cases Push Economic Activity Off A Cliff

7. How a Luxury Business Jet Was Transformed Into the World’s Most Sophisticated Spyplane

8. Strategy, not economics, should govern high-tech trade with China

9. Japan steps closer to global military power

10. Open Secrets - Ukraine and the Next Intelligence Revolution

11. Army School Honors Two Special Forces Soldiers

12. Joe Biden inches toward war with Iran, makes Israel full military partner

13. Ukraine's heavy artillery, not high-tech anti-tank missiles, is what stopped Russia's rush to Kyiv, experts say

14. Ukraine and the Carol of the Bells

15. Senate Reaches Breakthrough and Passes $1.7T Omnibus Funding Bill

16. Putin declares ‘war’ – aloud – forsaking his special euphemistic operation

17. Cybercom disrupted Russian and Iranian hackers throughout the midterms

Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military

2. Former President Lee, ex-South Gyeongsang governor tapped for presidential pardons

3. N. Korea has offered arms to Russia's military group Wagner: U.S.

4. North Korea denies news report of munition supplies to Russia

5. South Korea condemns North for selling arms to Russian military

6. N. Korea denounces U.S.-led UNSC discussions against its missile launches

7. Will North Korea Really Do a Full-Range ICBM Test?

8. Seoul restaurant suspected as secret Chinese police station said to close next month

9. North Korea’s Nuclear Missile Arsenal Is a Clear Threat to America

10. Training scenarios to be adjusted as North threat evolves

11. The Next Big Thing? North Korea Ground Tests ICBM-sized Solid Rocket Motor

12. South Korea expects more military drills with US next year

13. Arms tests vs war drills ad infinitum in Korea

14. Defector: Hundreds of North Korean Boats with Defectors Forcibly Returned to North Korea in 2017 & 2018

15. Why asking 'how old are you?' isn't rude in South Korea

16. More missing North Koreans amid colder weather and food shortages

17. ＜Inside N. Korea＞ Kim Jong-un regime strengthens state-run food store network to sell food at prices cheaper than markets

18. China Relations Key to Situation in North Korea

19. Don’t Isolate North Korea

20. Securing America - Frank Gaffney With Col. David Maxwell, Suzanne Scholte and Dede Laugesen