1/22/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. China’s Global Mega-Projects Are Falling Apart

2. Jim Webb on Echoes of Vietnam, 50 Years Later

3. The Biden “A-Team” after 24 months: A significant uptick in year two departures

4. Letter requesting journalists to cover Ukrainian troops at U.S. base

5. Poland Emerges as Europe’s Leader Against Russia’s War in Ukraine

6. Bring On the Debate About the U.S. Fight for Ukraine

7. Opinion | A Brutal New Phase of the War in Ukraine

8. In Taiwan, ex-conscripts say they feel unprepared for potential China conflict

9. How Bulgaria secretly armed Ukraine

10. One of the Most Influential Ambassadors in Washington Isn’t One

11. A Look at Iran’s Protest Movement Four Months On

12. A font feud brews after State Dept. picks Calibri over Times New Roman

13. Opinion | Other fonts I hope the State Department considered

14. Ukraine’s Winter Could Turn Against Russian Troops

15. One Saturday in Dnipro, When a Russian Missile Shattered Lives

16. Pair of Shootings Rocks Special Forces Community at Fort Bragg

17. Washington must label Russian private army Wagner Group as the terrorist group it is

18. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JANUARY 21, 2023

19. Mishandling of classified documents happens more than you might think

Korean News Content:

1. The Disastrous Downsides of South Korea Building Nuclear Weapons

2. North Korea's famine at worst in more than 30 years - report

3. North Korea’s Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site: No Signs of an Imminent Test

4. Otto Warmbier Traveled To North Korea For Fun — And Returned 17 Months Later With Fatal Brain Damage

5. N. Korea received US$2.3 mln in humanitarian aid last year: OCHA data

6. JSC chairman urges combat readiness over Lunar New Year holiday

7. Vice unification minister calls on N. Korea to return to dialogue

8. Xi thanks N.K. leader for condolence message after Jiang's death

9. Face masks no longer required indoors in Korea from Jan. 30

10. Rising food prices sap North Koreans’ holiday cheer ahead of Lunar New Year

11. Why are South Koreans losing faith in America's nuclear umbrella?

12. How US-led alliance aims to mend Japan-South Korea ties and rein in China