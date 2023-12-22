12/22/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. New Army chief, looming force structure shakeups and new weapons: Army 2023 in review

2. How Putin’s Right-Hand Man Took Out Prigozhin

3. DOD Announces Release of Department of Defense Instruction and Website on Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response

4. The New U.S. Department of Defense Instruction on Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response

5. Japan to Send U.S. Patriot Missiles, Creating Deeper Pool for Ukraine Air Defenses

6. The War in Ukraine Has Created a New ‘Axis of Evil’

7. U.S. to Clamp Down on Financial Firms That Help Russia Buy Military Supplies

8. How pro-Russian 'yacht' propaganda influenced US debate over Ukraine aid

9. Opinion | Gaza and Ukraine are very different wars, but they teach similar lessons

10. Tell China: We Will Defend Our Democracy

11. Maritime Maneuvers: Navigating Irregular Warfare in Yemen’s Civil War

12. Israel broadens Gaza assault ahead of Security Council aid vote

13. In Dealing With the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict, America Has No Easy Way Out

14. Export Controls Are Only a Short-Term Solution to China’s Chip Progress

15. House Panel Calls on Pentagon to Explain Osprey Safety Record

16. US Bans Pentagon From Using Chinese Port Logistics Platform

17. Europe Must Ramp Up Its Support for Ukraine

18. Inside The Private Security Forces Protecting Red Sea Shipping

19. UKRAINE, GAZA, AND THE U.S. ARMY’S COUNTERINSURGENCY LEGACY by Gian Gentile

20. Army Uprising: Snowflakes Online Rants Go Viral

21. Opinion | How the battle for democracy will be fought — and won

22. Preventing conflict in the South China Sea and the Korean Peninsula

Korean News Content:

1. New North Korean Nuclear Reactor Likely Running, U.N. Says

2. The War in Ukraine Has Created a New ‘Axis of Evil’

3. Preventing conflict in the South China Sea and the Korean Peninsula

4. Twisted Sister: Is Kim Yo Jong Really the Most Dangerous Woman in the World?

5. B-1 Bombers Fly in Second Trilateral Exercise with Japan and S Korea

6. Next-Gen Interceptor Is Pentagon’s Only Option For Defeating Future North Korean ICBMs

7. South Korean court orders Japanese firms to compensate more wartime Korean workers for forced labor

8. S. Korea stages independent tabletop exercise simulating N.K. nuclear attack

9. N. Korea to hold key parliamentary meeting on Jan. 15 to discuss budget

10. N. Korea condemns G7 over possible seizure of Russian assets for Ukraine aid