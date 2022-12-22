12/22/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, DECEMBER 21

2. Hero Commander of SEAL Team 1 Found Dead in California Home

3. Russian Hackers’ Latest Target Is Cab Dispatch Line at J.F.K., U.S. Says

4. Five takeaways from Zelensky’s trip to Washington

5. Zelenskyy to America: Our Fight Is Your Fight

6. CCP: Who makes up the party

7. How Spies Spread the Myth of China’s Peaceful Rise

8. Downgrade counter-terrorism efforts at your peril

9. The Pentagon is in its AI era: 5 stories from 2022

10. Fear, Honor, and Interest in the Arctic: The Case for Realism and Transactional Balancing

11. How to Get Ahead in Washington: Lessons from the Renaissance and Baroque Eras, Part 1

12. How to Get Ahead in Washington: Lessons from the Renaissance and Baroque Eras, Part 2

13. Zelenskyy thanks 'every American,' sees 'turning point'

14. Amid a show of unity, Zelensky and Biden differ on some war needs

15. Inside the Army’s Newest Spy Plane

16. Musk Has Reduced Twitter’s Ability to Spot Foreign Disinformation, a Former Data Scientist Says

17. China’s Threat to Global Democracy

18. Volodymyr Zelensky's address to U.S. Congress (full text)

19. How Huawei is winning over the global south

20. SOF Week Replaces SOFIC In 2023

Korean News Content:

1. Kim Jong-un's Sister Erupts Again

2. North warns U.S. that any military action would be 'toying with suicide'

3. U.S. Treasury begins exempting humanitarian aid from sanctions

4. They Escaped North Korea. Now Some of Them Are Suing Kim Jong Un.

5. S. Korea, US mulling massive live-fire drills next year to mark 70th year of alliance: ministry

6. Information warfare (Korea)

7. S. Korea plans to announce full details of Indo-Pacific strategy next week: ministry

8. N. Korea to step up cyber attacks against S. Korea next year: Seoul spy agency

9. North Korea may propose 'surprise talks' to US next year: expert

10. Korea to introduce human trafficking act to better protect victims

11. S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang

12. A Year in Brinkmanship on the Korean Peninsula

13. Seoul: North Korean hackers stole $1.2B in virtual assets

