12/19/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:
1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, DECEMBER 18
2. Putin heads for Belarus amid fears of new assault on Ukraine
3. China reports first COVID deaths in weeks as official count questioned
4. Military Spending Surges, Creating New Boom for Arms Makers
5. Night-time drone attack hits Kyiv as Putin heads to Belarus
6. China could see nearly a million deaths as it exits zero-Covid, study says
7. IntelBrief: Iran Escalates Crackdown in Latest Attempt to Quell Uprising
8. Key Terrain Cyber: Cyberspace Warfare Reading List
9. FDD’s Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker: The Year in Review
10. Key Flaws Hamstring Russia Oil Price Cap
11. Iran says it will launch two satellites into space in coming months
12. Protecting and Securing Data from the Quantum Threat
13. Deterrence and Commitment Across the Taiwan Strait: Lessons from Truman, Eisenhower, and Kennedy
14. A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
15. EXPLAINER: Why Japan is boosting its arms capability, budget
16. Resist to Deter: Why Taiwan Needs to Focus on Irregular Warfare
17. America Needs More Immigration to Defeat Inflation
Korean News Content:
1. N. Korea says it conducted 'important' test for developing reconnaissance satellite
2. N. Korea to stay away from denuclearization talks in 2023: think tank
3. North Korea Launches Two Missiles, Adding to a Historic Year of Weapons Testing
4. South Korea Accuses the North of Launching Missiles. The North Says It Was a Satellite Test.
5. Pyongyang student dies in police detention after arrest for distributing foreign videos
6. Japan 'counterstrike capabilities' raise constitutional questions (for Korea)
7. Military buildup of Japan, Australia sparks regional arms race - North Korea expected to exploit military buildup
8. Yoon's office says Japan needs to seek S. Korea's approval on Korean Peninsula matters
9. Yoon's office voices regret over 'malicious' editing by news channel YTN
11. Korea's Dokdo sovereignty and San Francisco Peace Treaty
12. Indian embassy prepares for 'golden jubilee' of Korea-India ties
13. Game of mouse and cat: why war on NK hacking is still losing battle
14. Is Russia Receiving Weapons From North Korea?
