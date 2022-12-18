12/18/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, DECEMBER 17

2. What Russia Got Wrong

3. Russia Can Finally See That Putin’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

4. The National Defense Strategy shows the Pentagon’s increased focus on the gray zone. Here’s what that means.

5. Russian disinformation rampant on far-right social media platforms

6. White paper protests end 'zero Covid' and rock China’s balance of power

7. Putin's War - Better Understand the Russia-Ukraine War

8. The China-Russia ‘Alliance’: Double the Danger or Limited Partnership?

10. China’s Belt and Road comes untracked in SE Europe

11. No clear path to US-China reconciliation

12. The fentanyl wars: China, Mexico and the US

13. Pentagon's New UFO Office: No Aliens But Many Threat Concerns

14. The Multiple Streams Framework and Civil Affairs Operations

15. Biden official told members of Congress that Ukraine has ability to retake Crimea

16. The New Battle for the Arctic

17. Cyber Warfare Is Getting Real

18. “A Spy Among Friends” dramatises the treachery of Kim Philby

19. Do Right by Our Afghan Allies. Pass the Afghan Adjustment Act.

20. Retired top military officials push for bill to help Afghans

21. Flag Letter — #AfghanEvac

Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea fires 2 medium-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korea military

2. Kim Jong-un apparently skips remembrance event for late father

3. Japan’s revisions of 3 national security documents

4. [Editorial] Tripartite security cooperation is needed

5. Korea blasts Japan's counterstrike plan, Dokdo claim

6. [ANALYSIS] Japan's rearmament to test S. Korean president's policies on Tokyo

7. US post office renamed after fallen Korean American soldier

8. [ANALYSIS] North Korea's latest weapons test aims to undermine kill chain system

9. US, S. Korea vow to counter N. Korean cyber threats in policy consultative meeting

10. Can Vietnam mirror success of 'Miracle on the Han River'?

11. S. Korean, US Navy SEALs hold bilateral exercise