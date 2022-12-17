12/17/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, DECEMBER 16

2. The Sleeping Japanese Giant Awakes

3. Volodymyr Zelensky and his generals explain why the war hangs in the balance

4. Opinion | Japan is building up its military. Good.

5. CPP founder Joma Sison dies (Communist Party of the Philippines)

6. Secretary Blinken Launches the Office of China Coordination

7. Biden State Department launches 'China House' initiative, says Beijing is 'most complex' challenge

8. The Saudi-China Deal Tells Us What Autocracies Want From Each Other

9. A Wireless Intelligence Community ‘On The Horizon,' Official Says

10. Why Congress Can’t Stop the CIA From Working With Forces That Commit Abuses

11. Ukrainians Focus on Resilience a Day After Major Russian Strikes

12. Seoul protests Tokyo's new security strategy, claim to Dokdo

13. A mass exodus from Christianity is underway in America

14. War Logistics in a Globalized Economy

15. Is COVID a Common Cold Yet?

16. Where Brittney Griner spent the week: A military program for ex-hostages

Korean News Content:

1. Kwon Young-se held a briefing on North Korea policy for ambassadors of major countries and international organizations in Korea (New "brand" for unification - "UniOn")

2. (Yonhap Interview) U.S. general stresses commitment to keep 'peak'-level readiness through 'realistic' training

3. Troops trade Christmas toys for a chance to earn a rare pistol badge in South Korea

4. S. Korea's lunar orbiter Danuri starts process to enter moon orbit

5. North Korea develops solid-fueled rocket engine

6. Full-scale inspection begins over S. Korea’s Hyunmoo missile malfunction

7. Amid food shortage, North Koreans forced to donate ‘patriotic rice’

8. No drinking, singing and fun allowed during 7 days of forced mourning for Kim Jong Il

9. North Koreans struggle to prepare for the frigid winter weather

10. Chinese yuan trades higher than ever since closure of China-North Korea border