12/17/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Guam, America’s Forgotten Territory, Is New Front Line Against China

2. Afghans push through snowy Alps toward new lives in Europe

3. More Than 60,000 Interpreters, Visa Applicants Remain in Afghanistan

4. Russia hands draft security pacts to US, expects quick talks

5. Army vax deadline: 2 battalion commanders relieved, discharges begin January, 98% comply

6. Morality, Duty, and Military Ethics: The Case of Lieutenant Colonel Scheller

7. All-out war or ‘creeping occupation’ among Putin options, says Ukraine MoD

8. Army announces 3 unit rotations to Mideast, Europe and Korea

9. Swedish commander: U.S. should add troops in Europe if Russia-Ukraine crisis deepens

10. Biden’s Stand on Ukraine Is a Wider Test of U.S. Credibility Abroad

11. Pakistani Taliban emir says his group “is a branch of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan”

12. FDD | Exploiting America’s Declining Pressure: Iran’s Nuclear Escalation Over Time

13. France wants to transform its 'beautiful' army for high-intensity warfare

14. Washington shouldn't pat itself on the back for its cybersecurity spending just yet

15. Cyber Challenges for the New National Defense Strategy

16. Strategic Outpost Brings You Santa’s 2021 National Security Gift List

17. A World Without Trust - The Insidious Cyberthreat

18. No Mere Mistake - A Review of "Exiled Emissary"

19. Strength in Numbers: The Future of Coalition Building and Irregular Warfare



Korean News Content:

1. One Korea Network (OKN) Commends Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the UN Security Council Stakeout on the Human Rights Situation in DPRK

2. U.N. adopts resolution on N. Korean human rights abuses

3. S.Korea Declines to Sponsor UN's N.Korea Rights Resolution

4. N. Korean leader Kim attends memorial event for his late father: state media

5. Kim Jong Un's influence on S. Korea's presidential campaign

6. Fortress Pyongyang: Kim Seeks To Push Back Outside Influences

7. Kim Jong Un's crackdowns leave North Korea defectors with little hope

8. How Kim Jong Un Became the World’s Most Bloodthirsty Dictator

9. N. Korea urges 'absolute trust' in its leader, marking his father's death anniversary

10. US Ally South Korea Humiliates Biden on World Stage, Would Rather Side with China Than Him

11. Britain names new ambassador to North Korea

12. British helicopter operator pre-orders 'Butterfly' air taxis being co-developed by Hanwha

13. North Korea’s progress on border wall slows with the onset of winter

14. Soon-to-graduate N. Korean university students rush to secure employment certificates

16. Challenging Moon’s Symbolic End-Of-War Declaration

17. The pandemic forced Kim Jong Un into retreat. The world should brace for his resurgence

18. Kim Jong-un: N Korean defectors reflect on last decade

19. North Korea: Abusive Rule 10 Years after Kim Jong Il

