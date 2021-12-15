12/15/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. The AP Interview: Karzai 'invited' Taliban to stop chaos

2. The best part of the Army-Navy game took place off the football field

3. Putin and Xi Show United Front Amid Rising Tensions With U.S.

4. A Free and Open Indo-Pacific - United States Department of State

5. Japan’s Shinzo Abe warns China: Invasion of Taiwan would be ‘suicidal’

6. China targeted Taipei's allies while U.S. hosted democracy summit -Taiwan foreign minister

7. Marine Corps commandant calls for focus on small forces not just hypersonic weapons to challenge China in the Pacific

8. Liberals ‘Need to Get On the Defense Committees,’ If They Want Change

9. Time to Target Hezbollah’s Illicit Finance Facilitators

10. Blinken Vows More US Military Might in Indo-Pacific

11. Bipartisan lawmakers call on Biden to speed up lethal aid to Ukraine

12. After extraordinary sacrifice, and years of delay, Alwyn Cashe gets his Medal of Honor

13. NPS Gains Access to Joint Information Operations Range

14. PLA conducts paratrooper assault exercise with drones: Report

15. Russia shows no sign of retreat on invading Ukraine

16. Blinken cuts overseas trip short due to reporter testing positive for Covid-19

17. U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz says defense bill raises preparedness for threats by China, Russia

18. The Space Force's Critical Lesson for the Rest of the Military

19. Tony Blinken’s Tiny Island Diplomacy

20. America’s Cyber-Reckoning - How to Fix a Failing Strategy

21. Cold War Warriors Are Gaining The Upper Hand Again – OpEd

22. Biden scores big with democracy summit, stumbles badly on Ukraine

1. A Free and Open Indo-Pacific - United States Department of State

2. Kim Jong-un regime ‘strategically’ continuing public executions in isolated areas: NGO

3. More than 80% of expected university graduates to be dispatched as members of “Three Revolution teams”

4. Kim Yong Ju, Brother of North Korea’s Founder, Dies Aged 101

5. Korean War end-of-war declaration agreed in principle: Moon

6. Under Scrutiny, North Korea Tries to Restrict News About Executions - Group

7. North Korea Executes People for Watching K-Pop, Rights Group Says

8. N.Korea Puffs up Kim Jong-un Ahead of Anniversary

9. Forum discusses U.S-China rivalry, North in an election year

10. S. Korea aims to submit application to join CPTPP during Moon presidency: finance minister

11. British 3-star general named deputy chief of U.N. Command

12. Has North Korea changed?

13. [Editorial] US signal on NK

14. Korea, Australia Warn Beijing off South China Sea

15. Seoul named world's best MICE city for 7th consecutive year

16. A Peace Declaration to End the Korean War: An Idea Whose Time Has Come?

17. ‘End of war announcement without denuke will bring catastrophic results,’ Young Kim says

18. N. Korea to convene parliamentary meeting in February