12/15-16/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

1. NDAA: What’s in the $886 billion defense bill

2. Philippine Provinces Linked To US Military Welcome Chinese Investment

3. Washington Urges Israel to Scale Down Its War in Gaza

4. Confident Putin Suggests He Has Winning Hand in Ukraine

5. The Atrophy of American Statecraft

6. ‘We’ll Be at Each Others’ Throats’: Fiona Hill on What Happens If Putin Wins

7. Weapons aid sent to low-income nations may fuel instability, Army-sponsored study finds

8. Why China’s Growing Challenge To Big Tech Is A Problem For The Pentagon

9. The Axis of Disorder: How Russia, Iran, and China Want to Remake the World

10. Why the World Should Still Worry About Dirty Bombs

11. Counterpoint to U.S. Special Operations Forces Cuts

12. Fighting reported to be continuing in northern Myanmar despite China saying it arranged a cease-fire

13. Bridging the gap: Army validates division-led river crossing

14. Palantir Stock: Primed For A Banner 2024

15. Sullivan says both the U.S. and Israel expect fighting to slow down eventually.

16. Israeli Military Says It Accidentally Killed Three Israeli Hostages in Gaza

17. The Road to China-Free Supply Chains Is Long. Warning: Legless Lizards Ahead.

18. A World in Disarray? A Longtime Diplomat Says It’s Worse Than That

19. Opinion | In 2024, U.S. domestic politics will cast a dark shadow across the world

21. Spying the secrets of creativity

22. The mystery of the missing binder: How a collection of raw Russian intelligence disappeared under Trump

23. At least 70 arrested in China Rocket Force Scandal

24. Sustaining the All-Volunteer Force Means Streamlining Army Recruitment

Korean News Content:

1. S. Korea, U.S. hold 2nd Nuclear Consultative Group meeting amid N. Korean threats

2. N. Korea's premier holds talks with visiting Russian governor

3. Joint Russia-China Military Flights Prompt Japanese, South Korean Fighter Scrambles

4. Diplomats of S. Korea, U.S. discuss N.K. spy satellite, human rights

5. 9 N. Korean defectors to receive cultural awards from unification minister

6. New film '12.12: The Day' offers cautionary tale via story of 1979 military coup

7. South Korea's spy satellite vulnerable to North's jamming, cyberattacks

8. Liaoning Province police tell N. Korean defectors to “live quietly” to prevent forced repatriation

9. Amid imports from China, N. Korean rice prices continue gradual march downwards

10. New state-run uniform factories threaten small businesses (north Korea)

11. ＜Inside N. Korea＞Bootleg liquor is an anti-state act The government launches harsh crackdowns, aims to monopolize distribution of alcohol and prevent shortages of grain

12. [ANALYSIS] North Korea claims human rights exist within its borders

13. Ex-USFK chief notes odds of misunderstanding leading to conflict in Korea

14. 'Progressive' versus retrogressive

15. Forging A U.S.-South Korea Alliance Powered By Chips, Batteries, And Clean Technologies

16. North Korea converting cargo plane into military aircraft, imagery suggests

17. S. Korea expresses 'stern' protest to China, Russia over air defense zone incursion