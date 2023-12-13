12/13/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:



1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December 12, 2023

2. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, December 12, 2023

3. Hamas vs PLO: Anatomy of Anti-Israel Resistance

4. Manila vs. the ICC -- Misguided Debate

5. Select Committee Adopts Proposal to Reset Economic Relationship with The People's Republic of China

6. Video Shows Israeli Combat Engineer Survive Grenade Blast, Then Bum Rush Hamas Fighter That Threw It

7. Rape as a weapon: why war's 'oldest, most silenced' crime is on the rise

8. In a First, Nations at Climate Summit Agree to Move Away From Fossil Fuels

9. Elephant in the room’: What is the US military’s carbon footprint?

10. Acting Pentagon policy head Karlin announces departure

11. Ambush kills 7 Israeli soldiers in Gaza City, where battles rage weeks into devastating offensive

12. U.S.-Chinese military hotline hasn't been restored a month after Biden-Xi summit

13. China Turns the Tables on Wall Street

14. Sam Altman’s Firing Was Immediately Known To Nadella And Other Top Tech CEOs Through A Secret WhatsApp Group

15. US Army general regularly traveling to Ukraine in advisory role, report says

16. Ledge Pocket: the Special Forces-CIA covert mission to train the Contras in Florida.

17. War-wracked Myanmar is now the world's top opium producer, surpassing Afghanistan, says UN agency

18. The War That Neither Ukraine nor the West Can Afford to Lose

19. Gaza and Ukraine show that war hasn’t become futuristic — it’s still hell

20. Japan Wants a Stronger Military. Can It Find Enough Troops?

21. Top secret info-sharing: DIA info chief sees modernizing JWICS as top priority in 2024

22. Why Everyone Wants to Be Vietnam’s Friend

23. The Strategic Posture Commission’s Amazing Trip Back to the Future

24. The Big One: Preparing for a Long War With China By Andrew F. Krepinevich, Jr.

25. Intelligence Collection Does Not Target Americans and Its Loss Would Impact Us All

26. Terrorism as Strategy by Sir Lawrence Freedman

Korean News Content:

1. North Korea’s New Satellite: A Threat?

2. Lawmakers to UN: Suspend China for Repatriating North Korean Defectors

3. Cry me a river: How North Koreans interpret Kim Jong Un’s tears

4. In global shipping, it’s China vs South Korea, and Seoul is securing its shipbuilding secrets

5. Defense chief meets 8 NATO representatives to expand security, defense industry cooperation

6. N. Korea likely to stage provocations next year to intervene in S. Korean, U.S. elections: think tank

7. N. Korea, Russia discuss ways to bolster regional economic cooperation

8. Korea, Netherlands form chip alliance for supply chain resilience

9. Defense chief warns N. Korea of 'hell of destruction' in event of reckless acts

10. N. Korea faces serious shortages of straw, hemp sacks used to hold harvested crops