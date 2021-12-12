12/12/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Civilian Deaths Mounted as Secret Unit Pounded ISIS

2. Congress’s Message to Biden on Defense

3. Taiwan chipmakers hint at decoupling from the US

4. Japan’s new right flexes, snubs US, at Yasukuni shrine

5. Opinion | In the NBA, Freedom stands tall against China

6. Diplomatic Courier’s Best Books of 2021

7. Election denier who circulated Jan. 6 PowerPoint says he met with Meadows at White House

8. UAE halts construction of Chinese military facility in country after US pressure: Reports

9. Washington considers shift to ‘sole purpose’ use of nuclear arms

10. Refugee aid groups in Washington region overwhelmed by Afghan caseloads

11. Vaccine holdouts in U.S. military approach 40,000 even as omicron variant fuels call for boosters

12. U.S. universities keep ties to Chinese schools that support China’s military buildup, report says

13. Operation Whistle Pig: Inside the secret CBP unit with no rules that investigates Americans

14. Diplomacy Alone Can’t Save Democracy

15. What Special Operations Command's 'Biggest Lesson' from Afghanistan Means for Future Fights

16. Meet the Special Forces task force featured on the Army uniforms

17. What I told the students of Princeton by Abigail Shrier



Korean News Content:

1. Ball in Kim Jong-un's court for 'end of war' declaration

2. New US sanctions on North Korea to dampen momentum for end-of-war declaration

3. Biden imposes first sanctions on North over human rights

4. Moon embarks on visit to Australia to deepen ties, secure supply chain

5. S. Korean economy forecast to grow 2.8 pct in 2022: think tank

6. GM in final stage of 3rd US battery plant agreement with LGES

7. How South Korea Uses ‘Hallyu’ to Not Only Redefine Itself but Further Strategic Interests

8. Serenity in Chaos: The (Political) Ecology of Korea's DMZ

9. China looms large as South Korea uses visit to seek Australia’s help

10. Declaration of the end of the war - We must first look at North Korea's intentions

11. E10 The Reality Of Threats To South Korea

12. E11 The Importance Of Alliances