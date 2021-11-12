12/11/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. After 20 years of anti-terror work, CIA gets back to spycraft basics in shift to China

2. U.S. designates N. Korean defense minister, others for human rights violation

3. 'I couldn’t kill innocent people': Myanmar soldiers defect to join resistance

4. Russian Propaganda Brags of Putin’s Military Blackmail Against the U.S.

5. A white supremacist march in D.C. was pushed by a fake Twitter account, experts say

6. FB's struggle with Gateway Pundit highlights challenge of containing disinformation

7. 'Elevating' hidden ideas: Inside the Army's Dragon's Lair invention contest

8. Why Is China Insisting It Is a Democracy?

9. Steven Metz, To Deter China, Think Big,

10. Defense Intelligence Agency Expected to Lead Military’s Use of ‘Open Source’ Data

11. Inside the Fall of Kabul

12. Don’t Sell Out Ukraine

13. Has Washington’s Policy Toward Taiwan Crossed the Rubicon?

14. White House is a ‘hurdle’ to Marine vet son Austin Tice’s release from Syria, mother says

15. India and Russia sign arms, trade deals straining tense relationship with US

16. The Secret History of the U.S. Diplomatic Failure in Afghanistan

17. Is it really true that the active duty and veteran ranks are rife with extremists? Get the facts before you decide

18. One of the military's most common infiltration methods is a risky maneuver no matter who's doing it

19. FDD | The U.S. Must Better Explain Al-Qaeda to the Public

20. Gaza Militant Group Raises Funds via Cryptocurrency for Jihad Against Israel



Korean News Content:

1. Human rights concerns must not be an obstacle to peace with North Korea

2. Moving North Korean Women’s Rights Issues Center Stage on Human Rights Day

4.. Louis Nelson: Veteran, Designer of the Korean War Veterans Memorial

5.. S.Korea’s president, top diplomat attend global summits excluding China

6. Korean defense industry expanding presence in global market

7. At Biden's summit, Moon bills S. Korea as 'exemplary testament' to democracy

8. ＜Breaking News North Korea＞ Three people were shot for trying to cross the border into China, one dead, on the Yalu River.

9. North Koreans scour farms for burnable waste to cope with fuel shortage