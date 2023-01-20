1/20/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:



1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JANUARY 19, 2023

2. Germany’s strategic timidity

3. The U.S. Lets Ambassador Posts Sit Empty for Years. China Doesn’t.

4. Don’t Fear Putin’s Demise

5. A drone cure for Russia’s artillery-killing ‘Penicillin’

6. Russia’s Irrational War in Ukraine Should Be a Warning for Predicting China’s Behavior

7. New twist in China’s 5G war with the West

8. Japan’s three-in-one missile trained on China

9. Samantha Power, head of USAID, announces new development fund at Davos 2023

10. Panama has canceled registry to 136 Iran-linked vessels

11. Israeli X-Wing-Looking Loitering Munition To Be Tested By U.S. Special Ops

12. China in Our Backyard – A Wakeup Call

13. Giving Ukraine Modern NATO Weapons Is No Game Changer

14. Palantir CEO to those who don't support U.S. military work: 'Don't work here'

15. CIA director holds secret meeting with Zelensky on Russia’s next steps

16. Calls to Designate IRGC as Terrorist Organization Grow in the UK

17. Opinion | Xi’s course correction reveals an agile autocrat under pressure

18. Who Would Win a War Over Taiwan?

19. 3 Active-Duty Marines Who Work in Intelligence Arrested for Alleged Participation in Jan. 6 Riot

20. Fort Bragg will get a new name by the end of the year

21. Taiwan premier, cabinet submit resignations ahead of reshuffle

22. Learning to Train: What Washington and Taipei Can Learn from Security

23. U.S. cable: Russian paramilitary group set to get cash infusion from expanded African mine

24. Competition Campaigning: What It Looks Like and Implications for US Special Operations Command

Korean News Content:

1. Recommendations on North Korea Policy and Extended Deterrence

2. The New North Korean Threat

3. Experts: South Korea Seeks Enhanced US Nuclear Assurances Against North Korea

4. Warning lights flash faster and brighter on the Korean Peninsula

5. What's Needed to Put Nukes in S. Korea? It's Time to Start Planning, New Report Says

6. Yoon Comment Sparks Diplomatic Row Between South Korea, Iran

7. Food Insecurity in North Korea Is at Its Worst Since the 1990S Famine

8. The US has a new nuclear proliferation problem: South Korea

9. South Korea Grounds Its Position in the Central and East European Defense Market (Part One)

10. Yoon reaffirms commitment to nuclear treaty in Davos

11. South Korea Leader Dials Back Comments on Developing Nuclear Weapons

12. S. Korean Army chief to visit U.S. for talks with American counterpart

13. North Korea passes new defense budget