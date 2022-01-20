1/20/2022 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Biden sees Russia moving on Ukraine, sows doubt on Western response

2. Ukrainian civilians are inspired to train for a possible war with Russia

3. Most ‘Havana Syndrome’ Cases Unlikely Caused by Foreign Power, C.I.A. Says

4. CIA finds no ‘worldwide campaign’ by any foreign power behind mysterious Havana syndrome

5. Biden promises additional troops, sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

6. Ukraine Needs Help Surviving Airstrikes, Not Just Killing Tanks

7. Newly Declassified Video Shows U.S. Killing of 10 Civilians in Drone Strike

8. Statement from Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Russian Aggression Towards Ukraine

9. Air Force Must Harden Pacific Bases Against Missiles, Secretary Says

10. Cyberattack on Red Cross compromised data of over 515,000 'highly vulnerable people'

11. Go Armie!: Green Beret-turned congressman names baby after his beloved branch

12. Fort Bragg changes name of road ‘incorrectly’ linked to top Confederate general

13. How Israel Should Handle the US-China Rivalry

14. FDD | U.S. Treasury Designates Additional Targets in Hezbollah Financial Network

15. The Rise of A.I. Fighter Pilots

16. Analysis: Russian troop build-up sparks unintended NATO renewal

17. Houthis launch aerial attack against UAE capital Abu Dhabi

18. FDD | Halkbank’s Supreme Court Appeal Will Delay Iran Sanctions-Evasion Case

19. ‘We Are Taiwanese’: China’s Growing Menace Hardens Island’s Identity

20. US approves transfer of American weapons from allies to Ukraine

21. China says it warned away U.S. warship in South China Sea, U.S. denies

22. How to Support a Globally Connected Counter-Disinformation Network

23. WHY RESPONDING IS LOSING - The Plays We Run (and the Plays We Don’t) to Defeat Disinformation

24. America’s Coming Age of Instability

25. The ‘Civil War’ Psy-Op

26. There Will Be Blood

27. Power struggle among Biden appointees gets personal over race



Korean News Content:

1. 6th Political Bureau Meeting of 8th C.C., WPK Held

2. U.S. lawmaker expresses support for end of war declaration, urges N. Korea to engage

3. Rep. Meeks Issues Statement on the Recent Missile Testing by North Korea

4. Analysis: Why North Korea’s Hypersonic Missile Test Is Troubling

5. South Korea pressures US military to do more to curb coronavirus infections

6. North Korea Considers Restarting Long-Range and Nuclear-Weapons Tests

7. N. Korea hints at lifting moratorium on ICBM, nuclear tests over U.S. 'hostile policy'

8. N. Korea ups ante to counter U.S.-led sanctions pressure amid internal hardships

9. South, U.S. take differing stances on North's recent launches

10. More fire and fury?

11. U.S. defines North Korea’s missile tests as ‘attacks’

12. NSC to prepare for possibility of escalating tensions as N. Korea hints at resuming major weapons tests

13. Seoul monitoring Pyongyang with 'sense of tension,' stresses need for dialogue

14. Sources: Around 200 N. Korean customs officials fully vaccinated against COVID-19

15. Signs emerge that North Korea may restart exports of certain goods

16. North Korea orders officials to prepare “largest-ever celebratory events” for upcoming leadership birthdays

