11/9/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, NOVEMBER 8 (Putin's War)

2. Ukraine: CDS Daily brief (08.11.22) CDS comments on key events

3. Army Special Ops Is Changing Psyops Training to Reflect Ukraine War

4. The Army’s Distributed Command Posts of the Future Will Need More than Videochats

5. Ukraine Calls for More Anti-Drone Gear as Air-Defense Missiles Arrive

6. Pentagon: Xi and Putin ‘edging toward an alliance’

7. Ongoing Pentagon push to arm Ukraine will have three-star general leading from Germany

8. Fresh wave of Ukrainian refugees expected as Russia targets power ahead of winter

9. The Gap Has Been Bridged! (foreign policy theory versus practice)

10. The U.S. Military Is In Decline While China Grows More Powerful

11. Breaking China’s near monopoly on rare earths will be easier said than done

12. Secret SEAL sub suffers secret mishap

13. Americans need to get over political hard feelings and confront hard enemies abroad

14. Russia seeking to poison American political discourse leading up to midterm elections

15. Russia hasn’t killed any US-supplied HIMARS in Ukraine, according to a senior defense official

16. Opinion | Taiwan is on the frontlines of China’s worldwide cyberwar

17. Strategic Ambiguity Out of Balance: Updating an Outdated Taiwan Policy

18. Report to Congress on Great Power Competition

19. Ukraine’s Zelensky Sets Conditions for ‘Genuine’ Peace Talks With Russia

20. The Return of Red China

21. Strategic Misjudgments Of The Chinese Authorities – Analysis

22. Phantom Retreats and Stolen Bones: The War of Deceit in Ukraine



Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea fires 1 SRBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military

2. N. Korea's 'SA-5 missile' fired across NLL similar to Russia's missile used in Ukraine war: S. Korean military

3. S. Korean, U.S., Japanese nuclear envoys condemn N.K.'s missile launch

4. Prosecution takes into custody head of NGO over allegations of smuggling currency into N. Korea

5. Analysis: North Korea's missile launches show no scarcity of weapons funding, materials despite sanctions

6. South Korea to announce Indo-Pacific strategy at the ASEAN Summit

7. Opinion | As war rages in Ukraine, the world is realigning. Exhibit A: North Korea.

8. Sloppiness Persists in the Military

9. State-run arms developer to build new missile testing facility amid NK threats

10. S. Korea to hold memorial event in Busan for UN war veterans

11. US reissues sanctions on Tornado Cash, tying it to North Korea's nuclear weapons program

12. Yoon works hard on ROK-US alliance and Korea-Japan relations

13. N. Korea continues to earn foreign currency by exporting coal

14. North Korea, dangerous but broke

15. A realistic way to address the nuclear crisis

16. [INTERVIEW] North Korea emboldened by Russia's defense at UN Security Council: expert

17. N. Korea investigates reasons behind S. Pyongan Province’s poor grain yields

18. Korea falls in love with NATO

