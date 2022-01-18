1/18/2022 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Why Did Russia Escalate Its Gray Zone Conflict in Ukraine?

2. Canada deploys special forces to Ukraine amid rising tensions with Russia

3. Textbook dilemma traps US, China in a war spiral

4. Russia Thins Out Its Embassy in Ukraine, a Possible Clue to Putin’s Next Move

5. Milley, Berger, test positive for COVID-19

6. Autocracies outdo democracies on public trust - survey

7. Melvin Bowling, retired two-star and original ‘Early Bird’ contributor, dies at 88

8. Millions of Tricare Beneficiaries Left Out of COVID-19 Test Reimbursement Plan

9. A Synagogue Shouldn’t Be a Fortress

10. Investigating who betrayed Anne Frank and her family to the Nazis

11. Senate candidate Mike Durant says Afghanistan was ‘political failure’

12. Is a US-China Cold War Really Inevitable?

13. As Biden Relaxed Pressure, Iran Took Advantage

14. Warnings of ‘Civil War’ Risk Harming Efforts Against Political Violence

15. Artificial Intelligence, Real Risks: Understanding—and Mitigating—Vulnerabilities in the Military Use of AI

16. Opinion | Even if Putin doesn’t seize all of Ukraine, he has a larger strategy. The U.S. needs one, too. by John R. Bolton

17. The Overstretched Superpower

18. The Big Business of Uyghur Genocide Denial

19. Biden’s Misguided Blame Game on Iran

20. It’s Not ‘Woke’ for Businesses to Think Beyond Profit, BlackRock Chief Says

21. Russia’s Possible Invasion of Ukraine

22. US senses opportunity in fraying Taliban-Pakistan ties

23. Hidden gap between US, Japan defense views

24. The U.S. and China: How to get back from the brink

25. China is owning the global battery race. That could be a problem for the U.S.

26. What Biden’s competition crusade tells us about globalisation



Korean News Content:

1. North Korean missile tests signal return to brinkmanship

2. Test-fire of Tactical Guided Missiles Held (north Korean statement)

3. ‘Tactical guided missiles’ now under production, N. Korea says

4. N. Korea’s freight train service across border will depend on handling capacity of Uiju’s quarantine facility

5. `Chinese Foreign Ministry on rail link trade resumption- Has China-North Korea trade via rail resumed, and what could it mean?

6. Chun In-bum on Seoul’s Security Policy Amid the Mounting North Korean Missile Threat

7. After Resuming Trade With China, North Korea Fires Another 2 Ballistic Missiles

8. US court awards Warmbier family US$240,000 seized from North Korea

9. U.S. policy of engaging with North Korea is turning out to be a mistake, analyst says

10. UN chief calls for diplomatic talks toward denuclearization of Korean Peninsula