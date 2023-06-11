11/6/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. A Secret War, Strange New Wounds, and Silence From the Pentagon

2. Don’t be concerned over one million artillery shells North Korea sent Russia, only 4% are in working condition – Dyky

3. CIA chief visiting Israel and other Middle East nations as war in Gaza grinds on

4. Zelenskyy: War with Russia is not a stalemate

5. Blinken Rushes to Reassure Anxious Arab Allies in Surprise Trips to West Bank, Iraq

6. A Deadly Strike on a Ukrainian Village Was an Inside Job. Who Tipped Off the Russians?

7. Hacker collectives take sides in the Mideast crisis

8. Seven ways China can benefit from the Israel-Hamas war

9. How are global powers engaging with the Pacific? And who is most effective? These 5 maps provide a glimpse

10. The Recruiter: Spying and the Lost Art of American Intelligence by Douglas London (Book Review)

11. Opinion: Ukraine - Advancing Science and Freedom During Wartime

12. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, November 5, 2023

13. Iran Update, November 5, 2023

14. China’s Two-Faced Approach to Gaza

15. ‘An Existential Threat to American Higher Education’

16. The Israel Op

17. The Biden Doctrine: Show Strength, Whisper Restraint

18. OSS SOCIETY WILLIAM J. DONOVAN AWARD DINNER TOASTS

19. OSS SOCIETY WILLIAM J. DONOVAN AWARD DINNER - PRESENTATIONS AND ACCEPTANCE SPEECHES



Korean News Content:

1. US secretaries of state, defense to visit S. Korea amid N. Korean satellite launch preparations

2. N. Korea claims it achieved world's strongest nuclear force

3. Rodong Sinmun Condemns Military Collusion among U.S., Japan and South Korean Puppet Forces

4. Int'l Affairs Commentator on Present Crisis of U.S. Administration

5. N. Korea designates 'missile industry day' for test-launch of ICBM

6. Yoon's approval rating up for 2 consecutive weeks

7. S. Korea suspends stock short selling until start of July 2024

8. N. Korea warns of nuclear capabilities as S. Korea, US, Japan up military cooperation

9. Direct and indirect human rights abuses in forced repatriation

10. The lives of North Korea's 'strongest soldiers'

11. Uniting with Europe for the Sino-U.S. war

12. S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt

13. Hamas Leader: 'Alliance' With North Korea a Way to Strike US

15. ＜Inside N. Korea＞ A recent report on conditions at farms (5) Telescopic lens captures conditions in farming communities – 2 The highly-fortified border is akin to a disputed zone…why?

