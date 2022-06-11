11/6/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Defense Department needs to capitalize on historic opportunity

2. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, NOVEMBER 5 (Putin's War)

3. Ukraine: CDS Daily brief (05.11.22) CDS comments on key events

4. West Sees Little Choice but to Keep Backing Ukraine

5. Singapore’s new cyberdefence force: a reflection of modern warfare in the digital age

6. Misinformation is bad, but ‘solutions’ to stop it are even worse

7. Russia Reactivates Its Trolls and Bots Ahead of Tuesday’s Midterms

8. Special operation forces induct notable veterans at Fort Bragg

9. What a hybrid war is and how it applies to the UK, Russia and Ukraine

10. 10th Group enhances SFAB’s advisory roles

11. Philippine military chief: Communist guerrillas down to 24 fronts nationwide

12. Send Ukraine C-RAMs and VAMPIREs to help defeat Iranian drones

13. Iran’s Hard-Liners Are Starting to Crack

14. Chinese Election Meddling Hits the Midterms

15. Sayyaf men with IS links yield in Basilan

16. Spate of global assassination attempts hints at a violent new era

17. Islamic Jihad Militant with Links to the Lions’ Den Killed in West Bank

18. An International Post-War Security Force is Needed in Ukraine

19. Chinese top brass say PLA must be on ‘full-time standby’ for war in Taiwan Strait

20. Black Hawk helicopter flies autonomous "rescue" mission without crew

21. LORD ASHCROFT: Sheer courage of unsung British Intelligence Corps

22. Spirit of America: Democracy's Civilian Force

23. Inside the political fundraising machine that is flooding your inbox

Korean News Content:

1. Vigilant Storm ends with more North Korean missile launches

2. Internal unity is key (South Korea)

3. North Korea Could Soon Test a Nuclear Weapon: The Before and After

4. NK’s missile provocation deepens military rivalry on Korean Peninsula

5. U.S. able to respond quickly to N. Korean nuclear test: Pentagon

6. S. Korea participates in Japan's fleet review for 1st time in 7 years

7. Train crosses North Korea border into Russia after arms report, think tank says

8. Itaewon crush: South Korea demands justice for young as thousands protest

9. First Traffic Observed on North Korea-Russia Railway Link in Several Years

10. Russia, North Korea partners in sanctions-busting crime

11. After Ukraine, UNSC faces another acid test on Korea