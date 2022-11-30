11/30/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. China vows crackdown on 'hostile forces' as public tests Xi

2. Former President Jiang Zemin, who guided China’s rise, dies

3. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, NOVEMBER 29 (Putin's War)

4. Ukraine - Russia Conflict Update - Nov 2022 | SOF News

5. Defense Intelligence Agency forms ‘China mission group’ to track rival

6. No, a former Marine general is not working for an infamous Russian mercenary group

7. 7. Prevent the mistakes of history by passing the fiscal 2023 NDAA

8. Ukraine needs tanks, and the west should supply them. They could finish off Putin and Russia

9. The Pentagon’s Lead Intelligence Agency Has an HR Problem

10. How Ukraine is innovating Soviet-era weapons for a 21st century battleground

11. Indecent exposure in critical supply chains

12. Pentagon warns of China’s plans for dominance in Taiwan and beyond

13. What the Ukraine War Teaches About Modern Ground Wars

14. 'America First' is the default US strategy, rather than a mere Trump-era slogan

15. Who said it, when, and why? Part II (of II)

16. Xi Jinping in His Own Words

17. Bipartisan consensus in US on foreign policy

18. 2022 Report on Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China

19. The Hard Truth About Long Wars

20. Why The Next Chairman Of The Joint Chiefs Should Be From The Air Force

Korean News Content:

1. South Korea, Japan scramble jets in response to Chinese, Russian warplanes – Moscow says airspace not violated in joint patrols

2. Unification minister voices hope for 'warm breeze' in frosty inter-Korean ties during Panmunjom visit

3. N. Korea releases book slamming Yoon's policies on Pyongyang

4. U.S. working to improve early warning system against N. Korean missile launches: U.S. commander

5. Kim Jong Un’s ‘Precious Child’ Shows World Regime Here to Stay

6. Korea invests 2 trillion won in developing next-generation launch vehicle

7. Unification minister sends signals to North from JSA

8. North Korean trade officials in China envious of anti-lockdown protests

9. Human rights situation has only worsened during Kim Jong-un’s 11 years in power

10. S. Korea, US to co-host 2nd Summit for Democracy

11. Korea's ties to U.S., China not a zero-sum game: Kagan

12. Here’s how the soldiers assigned to shoot down ballistic missiles from North Korea stay sharp