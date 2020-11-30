11/30/2020 News & Commentary - National Security

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Duncan Moore.

1. Why RCEP is a big deal

East Asia Forum · Christopher Findlay · November 30, 2020

A useful short summary of RCEP.

2. Xi’s masterplan for a homogeneous new China

Asia Times · Bertil Lintner · November 30, 2020

Interesting theory - eradicate poverty by making everyone the same (or “diluting the negative influence of religion.”)

3. Biden has many good choices at SecDef

Defense One · James Joyner · November 29, 2020

I also think Ms. Flournoy is the best qualified of all the candidates.

4. The next administration should bring the shadow wars into the light

Defense One · Daniel R. Mahanty & Rachel Stohl · November 25, 2020

The 36-page report, titled "Exception to the Rule(s): Civilian Harm, Oversight, and Accountability in the Shadow Wars," can be downloaded here.

5. Beijing’s line on the South China Sea: “Nothing to see here”

Interpreter · Oriana Skylar Mastro · November 27, 2020

Defensive only?

Dr Skylar Mastro describes why the Chinese actions are not.

6. China official fuels outrage with doctored image depicting Australian soldier cutting Afghan child’s throat

Washington Post · Gerry Shih · November 30, 2020

Ham-handed information operations? Image here.

7. Duterte’s China policy critics change their tune

Asia Times · Mark Valencia · November 30, 2020

The author seems to carry China's water. He seems to be saying give up your national claims and compromise with China (which really means settle on China's terms).

8. Footsoldiers of democracy, election officials became targets of rage

Christian Science Monitor · Story Hinckley · November 25, 2020

It is because of these patriots that we have the best chance of free and fair elections. They should be respected and applauded for their selfless service.

9. Who will be Biden’s defense secretary?

American Spectator · Jed Babbin · November 30, 2020

This is pure BS.

10. A successful U.S. missile intercept ends the era of nuclear stability

Washington Post · Andreas Kluth · November 30, 2020

Do we really want to employ the concept of mutual assured destruction with rogue states like North Korea? I am just partial to North Korea's assured destruction if it launches a nuclear weapon.

I think this is a pipe dream.

11. Fired director of U.S. cyber agency Chris Krebs explains why President Trump's claims of election interference are false

CBS News · Scott Pelley · November 30, 2020

Watch the 60 minutes video here.

Krebs is arguably the smartest person on election security from a cyber perspective. I do not understand how people cannot accept him as a credible government official.

12. Ousted cybersecurity director says Trump "deserves credit" for making 2020 election most secure in modern history

Newsweek · Christina Zhao · November 29, 2020

Yes, he does. He appointed Krebs and I believe CISA was created on his watch and they have been focused on making this election secure since 2017.

13. Beijing takes its South China Sea strategy to the Himalayas

New York Times · Steven Lee Myers · November 27, 2020

14. When the experts fail, everyone else pays the price

Wall Street Journal · David Mamet · November 27, 2020

Hmmm... quite a critique. I will continue to trust the experts rather than playwrights, film directors, and screenwriters.

15. REPORT: Lt Gen McInerney reports US Special Forces attacked CIA server farm in Germany in server seizure operation, 5 soldiers killed, servers secured

OpsLens · CD Media · November 28, 2020

Wow. These guys are really dangerous and not just delusions - Special Forces versus CIA paramilitary? Really?

16. An assessment of the national security implications of first contact

Divergent Options · Lee Clark · November 30, 2020

And now for something completely different: an interesting thought piece.

"We must face the fact that the United States is neither omnipotent or omniscient - that we are only 6 percent of the world's population; that we cannot impose our will upon the other 94 percent of mankind; that we cannot right every wrong or reverse each adversity; and therefore there cannot be an American solution to every world problem."

- President John F. Kennedy

"History is the best antidote to delusions of omnipotence and omniscience. Self-knowledge is the indispensable prelude to self-control, for the nation as well as for the individual, and history should forever remind us of the limits of our passing perspectives. It should strengthen us to resist the pressure to convert momentary impulses into moral absolutes. It should lead us to acknowledge our profound and chastening frailty as human beings - to a recognition of the fact, so often and so sadly displayed, that the future outwits all our certitudes and that the possibilities of the future are more various than the human intellect is designed to conceive."

- Arthur M. Schlesinger, Jr.

Word of the Day is 'snollygoster' (19th century, US): one who abandons all integrity in favour of power.