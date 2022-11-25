11/25/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. In light of great power competition, DOD reevaluating irregular warfare and info ops

2. Hundreds of Chinese drones flying over DC restricted airspace

3. Who said it, when, and why? Part I (Historical Quotations)

4. Bombed, not beaten: Ukraine's capital flips to survival mode

5. Defense Primer: Ballistic Missile Defense

6. Army tests blood delivery drones, applying lesson from war in Afghanistan

7. Ukrainian Hospital Stymied Russians With Defiant Doctors and a Fake Covid Outbreak

8. The Russia-Ukraine War ends when Russia quits

9. UN rights body deplores Iran crackdown, establishes probe

10. Opinion Why artificial intelligence is now a primary concern for Henry Kissinger

11. Growing discontent towards Taiwan’s ruling party over escalating tensions, sluggish economy

12. Commentary: China seeks return to traditional engagement but wolf warrior diplomacy isn’t going away

13. The Changing Role of Special Operations Forces

14. Diplomats frustrated by the DEA's dark side

15. Retired U.S.general predicts how new phase of Ukraine war will unfold

16. Nobel laureate Maria Ressa launches book ‘How to Stand Up to a Dictator’ in London

17. US aid to Ukraine puts pressure on Pentagon's arms stockpile

Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea only instigates confusion among S. Koreans fruitlessly

2. Inside the privileged life of Ju Ae, Kim Jong Un’s 9-year-old daughter

3. ‘Gangnam Style’ Brought K-Pop to the World, but Haunted Its Creator

4. Two S. Korean sailors kidnapped by pirates in West Africa released unharmed: ministry

5. Korea and China to begin 1.5-track dialogue in next spring

6. S. Korea to cremate body of presumed N. Korean found near border amid Pyongyang's silence

7. North holding 5-day security and counterintelligence conference

8. Halifax International Security Forum, glimpse of United States’ determination for leadership

9. [Lee Kyong-hee] Muffled voices haunt the ‘Alley of Wailing’

10. Korea aims to become world's No. 4 arms exporter

11. As Trump Looms, South Koreans Mull Their Own Nukes

12. North Korea's crypto-heists show vulnerabilities in Western security: experts

13. “We played this vodka game” — Dennis Rodman on his wild drinking games with Kim Jong-un

14. Why is South Korea called Korea Republic at the World Cup?