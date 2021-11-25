11/25/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. For Afghan Refugees, a Choice Between Community and Opportunity

2. Army Whistle-Blower’s Lonely Death Highlights Toll of Mental Illness

3. Chinese Communist Party will outlive United States—state media editor

4. Over-the-Horizon Counterterrorism: New Name, Same Old Challenges

5. After 9/11, the United States Didn’t Fight a Twenty-Year War, but Twenty One-Year Wars. But What Does that Actually Mean?

6. The Taiwan Foreign Policy Fetish – OpEd

7. Philippines rejects China's demand to remove ship from shoal

8. CIA director warns Russian spies of ‘consequences’ if they are behind ‘Havana Syndrome’ incidents

9. U.S. Lawmakers Coming to Taiwan on Military-Focused Trip -Report

10. U.S. Invitation to Taiwan for Democracy Summit Tests Ties With China

11. Who was snubbed, who snuck through: Here's the list of invitees to Biden's democracy summit

12. Biden administration blacklists 27 companies over national security concerns

13. All options fraught with risk as Biden confronts Putin over Ukraine

14. Are our Intellectual Actions Aligned with our Security Challenges?

15. Senior U.S. officials present tougher stance ahead of Iran nuclear talks

16. Why the Marine Corps wants to tank National Guard recruiting efforts

17. Is the United States ready to take on China?

18. Trump Reportedly Approved Pentagon's ‘Irregular Warfare’ Campaign Against Iran Before Exiting WH

19. CIA Opens New Accessibility Storefront at Headquarters - CIA

20. Michael Flynn ups the conspiracy ante, says COVID released by "global elites"

21. A MACV-SOG Thanksgiving: When 6 commandos took on 30,000 enemy troops

22. Japan plans record boost to 'sympathy budget' for hosting US military bases: source

Korean News Content:

1. North Korea’s Push for Reunification Isn’t Just Empty Rhetoric

2. Meeting North Koreans outside the country in freedom

3. N. Korean border patrol's food provisions heavily impacted by COVID-19 border closure

4. Why Has North Korea Struggled to Normalize Trade With China?

5. Will Japan-South Korea Relations Ever Get Back on Track?

6. S. Korea-U.S. talks on OPCON transfer proceed 'very amicably': official

7. North Korea bans leather coats to stop citizens from copping leader’s iconic look

8. FM Chung says comfort women 'atrocity' should not be forgotten

9. Seoul monitoring possibility of new N.K. event marking 2017 ICBM launch

10. Lee says appeasement more effective than sanctions in dealing with N. Korea

11. South Korea longs for Trump’s focus as efforts to engage Pyongyang stall

12. U.S. Shows up Korea's Lack of Investment Strategy

13. South Korea presidential hopeful seeks closer ties with Pyongyang

14. North Korea’s Yongbyon Nuclear Complex: Further Evidence of 5 MWe Reactor Operations

15. The North Korea-Iran Relationship: An Anti-American Alliance or Transactional Partnership?

