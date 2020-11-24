11/24/2020 News & Commentary - National Security

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Duncan Moore.

1. DOD statement on transition activities

US Department of Defense · November 23, 2020

2. Competing in the Pacific: a conversation with U.S. Army Chief of Staff General James C. McConville

FDD · Bradley Bowman · November 19, 2020

The CSA provides detailed insights throughout the INDOPACIFIC to include from his recent visit to Korea and Indonesia.

3. Chinese party sets bold military goal: ‘mechanized & informationized’ by 2027

Breaking Defense · Dean Cheng · November 23, 2020

4. How one social media app is beating disinformation

Foreign Policy · Elizabeth Lange & Doowan Lee · November 23, 2020

5. China says it remains open to the world, but wants to cictate terms

New York Times · Steven Lee Myers · November 24, 2020

My assessment: China seeks to export its authoritarian political system around the world in order to dominate regions, co-opt or coerce international organizations, create economic conditions favorable to China alone, and displace democratic institutions.

6. Defense in depth: why U.S. security depends on alliances - now more than ever

Foreign Affairs · Kori Schake, Jim Mattis, Jim Ellis, & Joe Felter · November 23, 2020

Here is a dream team of authors who know a thing or two about alliances.

7. In China, even your name is not safe

Safeguard Defenders · November 24, 2020

The 24-page report can be downloaded at this link.

8. China vows 'legitimate' response to US admiral's visit to Taiwan

Hill · Ellen Mitchell · November 23, 2020

So, what is a "legitimate response and necessary reactions"?

9. Biden’s likely Defense Secretary pick Flournoy faces progressive pushback

Foreign Policy · Jack Detsch & Robbie Gramer · November 23, 2020

I think the progressives would be well served to leave Defense to Ms. Flournoy.

10. We have met the enemy, and it is us: restoring American power

Defense One · Gregory D. Foster · November 23, 2020

There are elements of the NSS and NDS that should be preserved. I hope the Biden administration will embrace those strategies. I hope they will not throw the baby out with the bath water or take the position of “not invented here” or that the new administration must undo and do the opposite of everything of the previous administration. I hope they do an objective analysis of the strategies and preserve what is necessary for the national security of the U.S.

As an example, this excerpt from the NSS should transcend administrations:

"A democracy is only as resilient as its people. An informed and engaged citizenry is the fundamental requirement for a free and resilient nation. For generations, our society has protected free press, free speech, and free thought. Today, actors such as Russia are using information tools in an attempt to undermine the legitimacy of democracies. Adversaries target media, political processes, financial networks, and personal data. The American public and private sectors must recognize this and work together to defend our way of life. No external threat can be allowed to shake our shared commitment to our values, undermine our system of government, or divide our Nation."

Thanks to Nadia Schadlow and HR McMaster for giving us these wise words.

11. Quad 2.0 is off to a good start - it must keep going

Diplomat · Manoj Rawat · November 23, 2020

The Quad and Quad Plus is something the Biden administration must preserve and pursue.

12. Even Trump’s fiercest critics say he may have gotten some world affairs right

USA Today · Kim Hjelmgaard & Deirdre Shesgreen · November 24, 2020

I would say the Trump administration's policies may provide the Biden administration with a lot of flexibility for the future. In addition, the conditions have changed such that no one should be expecting a reversion to Obama era policies. I also think Biden is his own foreign policy man and will not be tied to previous Obama or even Democratic policies. Again, I hope the Biden administration conducts an objective review and preserves the right policies and strategies (again specifically from the NSS and NDS).

13. RCEP not to have a strong impact

Taipei Times · Yen Huai-shing · November 23, 2020

Interesting view from Taiwan.

14. Biden’s foreign-policy team takes shape

Wall Street Journal · Walter Russel Mead · November 23, 2020

Concur. It will not be an Obama foreign policy reprise.

15. Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

Federal News Network · Jared Serbu · November 23, 2020

Ouch.

16. America, heal thyself

Project Syndicate · Ana Palacio · November 20, 2020

The domestic divisions will not go away anytime so or even ever. Of course, the divisions have always existed, but, as long as those on both sides of the divide remain committed to the Constitution and searching for a more perfect union as part of the great American experiment, we will prevail despite the divides.

17. Balancing counter-terrorism measures with international human rights

Modern Diplomacy · Siddharth Singh · November 23, 2020

18. What does China think U.S.-China relations should look like?

New York Times · Kathleen Kingsbury · November 24, 2020

19. Cooperative competition is possible between China and the U.S.

New York Times · Fu Ying · November 24, 2020

The op-ed from a Chinese official. I wonder if we get to publish one in the Global Times or Xinhua?

"The mind of the enemy and the will of his leaders is a target of far more importance than the bodies of his troops."

- Mao Zedong

“If your opponent is temperamental, seek to irritate him. Pretend to be weak, that he may grow arrogant. If he is taking his ease, give him no rest. If his forces are united, separate them. If sovereign and subject are in accord, put division between them. Attack him where he is unprepared, appear where you are not expected.”

- Sun Tzu

"War is getting sneakier. War is going underground. And we have to go underground with it. We have to fight in the shadows. Otherwise, we will be left behind."

- Sean McFate