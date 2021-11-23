11/23/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. Will the annual defense authorization bill get passed this year?
2. Beijing Sprints While America Slumbers
3. Ukraine Wants More Exercises, Training with US
4. Choose a side, China tells Taiwan firms as it punishes conglomerate
5. China May Steal Encrypted Data Now to Decrypt In Years to Come, Report Warns
6. Japan’s Revolution on Taiwan Affairs
7. Iran nuclear talks are restarting, but they’re pointless: Biden needs a bipartisan strategy
8. Helping Iran fail in Iraq
9. The US can't deter an attack on Taiwan
10. U.S. warship again transits sensitive Taiwan Strait
11. The General of the Space Force Has Heard Your Jokes
12. Feeding the Bear: A Closer Look at Russian Army Logistics and the Fait Accompli
13. Former Members Of Afghan Special Forces, Commandos Issue Plea To U.S. For Help
14. Four West Point Cadets Named Rhodes Scholars
15. Is Russia about to checkmate US in Europe?
16. The Cost of Sentimentalizing War
17. US added to list of ‘backsliding’ democracies for first time
Korean News Content:
1. Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
2. Chun Doo-hwan, Ex-Military Dictator of South Korea, Dies at 90
3. Chun Doo-hwan: Symbol of bloody, divided past
4. Defense minister asks for U.S. Congress' support for alliance, Korean peace
5. Discussions over Korean War’s formal end are ‘coming to a finish,’ official says
6. Cheong Wa Dae expresses regret as ex-President Chun dies without apology
7. Tumultuous inter-Korean relations under rule of late ex-President Chun
8. N. Korea holds nationwide computer programming competition
9. Family of assassinated N. Korean defector requests state panel probe
10. State Department clarifies expectations of Seoul regarding Beijing
11. Experts: US Boycott of Beijing Olympics Would Dash Seoul's Hopes for Diplomacy
12. Catching Korea off guard (trilateral meeting in Washington)
13. How to Deliver Relief to North Koreans Without Lifting Sanctions
14. N. Korean investigation finds over 110 cases of "unauthorized entry" into Pyongyang
15. S Korea groans under US, China supply chain pressure
16. North Korea Remains the Land of Bad Options: What to Do About Human Rights?
17. Seoul’s leftists now blame Washington for the Dokdo dispute
18. North Korean Hackers Caught Snooping on China’s Cyber Squad
