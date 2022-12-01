1/12/2022 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker: January (December 4, 2021-January 11, 2022)

2. US Army to conduct a two-week 'guerilla war' training exercise

3. How a Beltway naval breakfast sparked China’s ire over Taiwan

4. The U.N.’s final solution to the Israel question

5. President Biden’s Tax & Antitrust Philosophy Is At War With His National Security Strategy

6. Watchdog to Audit Military's Screening for Extremists at Enlistment

7. The security consequences of America’s focus on China

8. Foreign policy analysts say US military needs to prepare for China-Russia ‘axis’

9. Australia’s Strategic Offensive

10. Opinion | What I Learned When I Tried to Close Guantanamo

11. The hero of Jan. 6 whose name must not be spoken

12. As the U.S. and Russia talk, Ukrainian troops brace for war, and they're "ready for battle"

13. The Future of Global Population

14. Whatever Happened to Soft Power? by Joseph S. Nye, Jr.

15. Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in Britain, US

16. Justice Dept. forms new domestic terrorism unit to address growing threat

17. China is using economic coercion as blackmail. The US and EU must fight back | Opinion

18. Opinion | Afghanistan Is in Meltdown, and the U.S. Is Helping to Speed It Up

19. Yale, Georgetown, Other Top Schools Illegally Collude to Limit Student Financial Aid, Lawsuit Alleges

20. Undersea cable connecting Norway and Arctic satellite station is mysteriously damaged



Korean News Content:

1. Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker: Korea

2. N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile

3. N.Korea's Kim calls for more 'military muscle' after watching hypersonic missile test

4. North Korea raises stakes with new Mach-10 hypersonic missile test

5. North Korea’s second missile launch of new year feeds hypersonic fears

6. Moon not considering attending Beijing Olympics: Cheong Wa Dae

7. U.S. allows S. Korea to pay compensation to Iranian investor over ISDS ruling

8. U.N. Command to suspend Panmunjom tours again amid coronavirus concerns

9. WFP says its food aid to N. Korea remains halted since last March

10. U.S. condemns N. Korean missile launch, urges N. Korea to engage in dialogue: Psaki

11. UNSC fails to come up with a response regarding N. Korea’s missile launch

12. N. Korea launches hypersonic missile 6 days after ballistic missile launch

13. North crows about hypersonic 'glide vehicle'

14. Corea Image Communication Institute hosts annual awards

15. Will North Korea sway South Korea's presidential election?

16. South Korea succeeds in developing missile defense system for aircraft

17. Desperate Kim Jong Un Pleads With Citizens to Make More Poop

18. The Price North Korea Must Pay for An End of War Declaration