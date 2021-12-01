1/12/2021 News & Commentary - National Security

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Duncan Moore.

1. Previously secret details of Trump administration's Indo-Pacific strategy revealed

ABC News · Laura Tingle · January 12, 2021

Interesting that this document is supposedly going to be declassified.

This is a very interesting assessment.

2. Pompeo reportedly plans to disclose intel showing Iranian support for al-Qaeda

Times of Israel · January 12, 2021

3. State capitals face threat of armed protests, FBI warns

Washington Post · Tim Craig, Holly Bailey, & Matt Zapotosky · January 12, 2021

4. WHO warns coronavirus herd immunity unlikely this year

Korea Times · AFP · January 12, 2021

5. Top spies praise Biden choice of Amb. William Burns to head CIA

NBC News · Ken Dilanian & Andrea Mitchell · January 11, 2021

I have heard positive comments from retired CIA intelligence officers as well.

6. Why China fears US withdrawal from Afghanistan

Asia Times · FM Shakil · January 12, 2021

7. Letting US Asian allies get nukes is a bad idea

Asia Times · Mark Valencia · January 12, 2021

We do not want nuclear weapons to proliferate among both our adversaries and our friends, partners, and allies.

8. Exclusive: Pentagon presses ahead with Afghanistan troop drawdown despite law barring it

Reuters · Jonathan Landay & Idrees Ali · January 11, 2021

I imagine General Austin will be questioned on this in his confirmation hearing - "what do you do now, Lieutenant?"

9. US Capitol attack a wake-up call for the integration of physical & IT security

Dark Reading · Seth Rosenblatt · January 11, 2021

10. America, get your s**t together

Angry Staff Officer · January 12, 2021

The Angry Staff Officer tells it like it is and pulls no punches.

11. McCarthy: "undisputedly" no evidence Antifa participated in deadly Capitol siege

Axios · Alayna Treena · January 12, 2021

And he apparently told POTUS this as well.

12. Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine expected to provide immunity for up to 1 year

Axios · Shawna Chen · January 12, 2021

So, will we have to get vaccinated annually? What good news for Big Pharma!

13. How a suburban housewife became a pioneer of military intelligence

Military.com · James Barber · January 11, 2021

Some interesting history. I look forward to watching this.

14. Army moves to oust officer who made jokes on TikTok about Nazi concentration camps

Washington Post · Dan Lamothe · January 11, 2021

There is no place for someone who makes these kinds of jokes. If he has this attitude toward the camps, he is disgusting. And if he does not have such an attitude and was just "joking," his demonstration of poor judgment and lack of common sense and decency warrants his termination of service.

15. ‘Ashley’s War’ and the story of the women of special operations is coming to the big screen

Military Times · J.D. Simkins · January 11, 2021

16. DoD drone strategy focuses on low-end threats - not nation-states

Breaking Defense · Sydney J. Freedberg Jr. · January 11, 2021

17. CNO: divest Aegis Ashore sites to ground forces

Sea Power · Richard R. Burgess · January 11, 2021

18. Yes, it was a coup. Here’s why.

Politico · Fiona Hill · January 11, 2021

I am not sure this was a coup, but I do think an insurrection is the right description. But this is some interesting analysis from Fiona Hill.

19. The revolution behind the attempted revolution

Small Wars Journal · Frank Sobchak · January 11, 2021

20. Enabling strategic success: How MARSOC can help overcome “simple-minded” militarism

Small Wars Journal · Paul Bailey · January 11, 2021

"The men who lose their heads most easily, and who generally show themselves weakest on days of revolution are the military; accustomed as they are to have organized force facing them and an obedient force in their hands, they readily become confused before the tumultuous uproar of a crowd and in the presence of hesitation and occasional connivance of their own men."

- Alexis de Tocqueville

"He who fights against his own country is a child who would kill his mother."

- Napoleon

"The central task and the highest form of a revolution is to seize political power by armed force, to settle problems by war."

- Mao Tse-tung