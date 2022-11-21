11/21/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. How Can We Do What We Do Better?

2. The missile attack that wasn’t

3. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, NOVEMBER 20 (Putin's War)

4. Ukraine Is Getting Nervous About Elon Musk

5. ‘Tyranny and turmoil’ in Russian invasion, US defense secretary says

6. House GOP vs. the Pentagon: Get ready for the ‘woke’ wars

7. Ukraine: CDS Daily brief (20.10.22) CDS comments on key events

8. Will the new US Congress still pay for its Pacific promises?

9. Thoughts on Xi Jinping’s Third Term

10. The Sneaky Way China Could Win a War Against America

11. Army Secretary lays out plan to overcome the Army's negative image and win over Generation Z

12. RAID AT SON TAY: U.S. SPECIAL OPERATIONS’ ATTEMPTED RESCUE OF POWS IN 1970

13. Readout of Secretary of Defense Travel to Indonesia

14. Notes from Central Taiwan: The unbearable lightness of being the ‘strategic ambiguity’ debate

15. Scrap the Iran nuclear deal once and for all

16. China Trying to ‘Air Brush’ Over Wolf Warrior Damage, US Ambassador Emanuel Says

17. The World Cup Spotlights Qatar’s Abuses

18. IAEA Board Votes to Censure Iran, but Accountability Requires a Snapback of UN Sanctions

19. Four ways to begin fixing the Army recruiting crisis

20. Meet Xi and Putin’s Hired Gun Inside the UN

21. Israel must reclaim its Arab citizens - opinion

22. The Strategic Backdrop of Qatar ’22: Unpacking the Geopolitical, Security, and Other Issues Surrounding the World Cup

23. Special Operations News Update - Nov 21, 2022 | SOF News



Korean News Content:

1. UN Security Council: What's In Blue – DPRK: Open Briefing

2. North Korea slams UN response to suspected ICBM launch

3. North Korea Keeps Testing ICBMs (And We Can't Stop Them)

4. S. Korea releases booklet with details on Yoon's 'audacious plan'

5. S. Korean military says no info on N. Korea's Hwasong-17 ICBM deployment

6. Kim Jong Un doomed to leave isolation, poverty to future generations

7. North's foreign minister calls UN's Guterres 'puppet of the U.S.'

8. Drill called off after fighter jet crashes

9. Communication with reporters must continue

10. Unconvincing rallies for Yoon’s resignation

11. [ANALYSIS] North Korea ratchets up pressure on US

12. Seoul unveils details of 'Audacious Initiative'

13. Tanchon sees rise in homeless children begging for food

14. G7 demands tougher sanctions on NK after latest salvo

15. [Herald Interview] Ex-deputy chief of US mission urges fresh approach to N. Korea