11/18/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. DOD Announces Release of 2023 Strategy for Operations in the Information Environment

2. Sequencing Burma’s Resistance: A Three-Phase Approach to Defeating the Junta

3. Countering complaints about Biden’s China strategy

4. China-Taiwan Weekly Update, November 17, 2023

5. Hurlburt Field U-28A crews awarded Distinguished Flying Cross - first ever for Draco community

6. Don't be fooled by Biden and Xi talks

7. Putin’s brutal war on Ukraine vanishes from news coverage amid raging conflict in Gaza

8. Uncivil Servants: Foreign Policy Bureaucrats Target Israel

9. American Musicians Are Doing Something Profound in Beijing Right Now

10. How Joe Biden Can Deter China

11. How Social Media Is Turning Into Old-Fashioned Broadcast Media

12. How the GOP muzzled the quiet coalition that fought foreign propaganda

13. NewsGuard: Surrogate the Feds Pay to Keep Watch on the Internet and Be a Judge of the Truth

14. Myanmar junta attacks by air, river during Arakan Army clash

15. LTTE and Hamas: Equal Champions of Asymmetric Warfare

16. 75th Ranger combat camera releases video on Afghan withdrawal

Korean News Content:

1. DOD Announces Release of 2023 Strategy for Operations in the Information Environment

2. UNC Members Reaffirm Defense of South Korea, China Remains Opposed

3. Russia and North Korea: A Growing Strategic Partnership

4. Encountering my activist great-grandfather — and his bones

5. Opinion | Cultural Diplomacy May Seem Pointless. That Won’t Stop Me.

6. A Message to Kim Jong Un From Mother of Japanese Girl Abducted by North Korea in 1977

7. Russian soldier in Ukraine discusses North Korean weapons in video

8. Asia’s space race: Korean rivalry, US alliance go into orbit with militarisation of new frontier

9. North Korea marks 'missile industry day'