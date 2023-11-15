11/15/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. China is desperately trying to fill its military ranks

2. An American’s Detention in Afghanistan Tests U.S. Resolve to Negotiate With Taliban

3. Israeli forces raid Gaza's largest hospital, where hundreds of patients are stranded by fighting

4. Biden and Xi Jinping: what to expect from meeting in San Francisco

5. Myanmar rebels says dozens of junta forces surrender, captured

6. Army secretary fears mid-career officer exodus amid promotion holds

7. Sierra Nevada to supply US Army with intel-gathering jets in $554M deal

8. Talking to Biden, preparing for war — U.S. panel sees Xi bracing China for conflict to come

9. Information Resilience: Countering Disinformation and Its Threat to the U.S. Alliance System

10. The Urgent Call for a Bipartisan Disinformation Commission

11. ‘Brotherhood’ Review: The West Point Rugby Team Made Them

12. Taiwanese troops may be on their way to train on US soil

13. U.S. Needs to Be Ready for War

14. Military restraint isn’t working — peace through strength is the only option

15. The U.S. says Hamas operates within and beneath hospitals, endorsing Israel’s allegations.

16. Army Chief Says A General Retired Rather Than Wait Out Alabama Sen. Tuberville Holds

17. Army Special Forces medic sues parachute makers, sellers

18. Calls for more oversight, punishment after major military disasters

19. Cooke: Face It, Hamas’s Propaganda Works

20. Why Antisemitism, Anger and Intolerance Have Infected America’s Ivy League Colleges — Paet One and Part Two



Korean News Content:

1. S. Korea, U.S. stage joint air drills with B-52H bombers over Yellow Sea

2. N. Korea tests newly developed solid-fuel engines for new-type IRBM: KCNA

3. Russian delegation arrives in Pyongyang for trade, science talks: KCNA

4. JCS chairman nominee says 2018 military agreement limits surveillance on N. Korea

5. Yoon departs for San Francisco to attend APEC summit

6. North Korea says it tested new solid-fuel engines for intermediate-range ballistic missiles

7. Top diplomats of South Korea, U.S. and Japan blast North-Russia arms deals, Hamas's attack on Israel

8. U.S. State Dept. approves sale of advanced interceptor missile to Korea

9. To CMA, or not to CMA, that is not the question (Korea - Comprehensive MIlitary Agreement)

10. JCS chief nominee under siege for stock trading amid multiple NK missile launches

11. The collapse of our military discipline (ROK Military)

12. North Korean Escapee Who Begged on the Streets Chases K-Pop Stardom

14. ＜Inside N. Korea＞ Speaking to a Border Guard (2) Defections and smuggling are no longer possible…government finds ways to put a wedge between locals and soldiers over concerns of corruption (5 recent photos)

15. What Russia’s Embrace of North Korea Means for America