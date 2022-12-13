11/13/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. National Ignition Facility achieves fusion ignition

2. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, DECEMBER 12

3. Air Force clears milestone hurdle with 1st live-fire test of hypersonic missile

4. Pentagon Profiteers: Executive Compensation In The Arms Industry

5. Experts reveal how nuclear fusion could pave the way for unlimited clean energy

6. Is This the ‘Kitty Hawk Moment’ for Fusion Energy?

7. An open call to the visionaries in government to change DoD culture

8. Special Operations News Update - Dec 12, 2022 | SOF News

9. For the First Time, Chinese Protesters Are Standing With Uyghurs. Will it Last?

10. Former Marine Generals: ‘Our Concerns With Force Design 2030’

11. What Putin’s War in Ukraine Reveals About Russia—and the Likely Path Ahead

12. Ukraine and the shadow of Korea

13. A Putin nuclear strike on Ukraine? A Chinese attack against Taiwan? How the US prepares for global nightmares.

14. In the Gray Zone, This Much is Black and White: SOF Must Develop Partner and Ally Nation Capabilities

15. The Autocrat in Your iPhone

16. Taiwan Is Already Independent

17. The propaganda of "propaganda"

18. How Doctrine and Delineation Can Help Defeat Drones

19. Don’t Drag the Military into Politics by Kori Schake

Korean News Content:

1. North Korea’s “Take Your Daughter to Work Day” goes ballistic

2. Kim Jong Un's daughter may be part of "distraction" plan

3. CRS Report: U.S.-North Korea Relations

4. Top nuke envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold talks on N. Korea in Jakarta

5. Unification minister vows efforts to resume inter-Korean contact next year

6. PM says N. Korea is ready to conduct nuclear test

7. U.S. will not hesitate to sanction anyone supporting N. Korea's weapons programs: State Dept.

8. S. Korea to hold int'l forum on N. Korea's human rights this week |

9. U.S. goal of denuclearizing Korean Peninsula will not change: State Dept.

10. Yellow dust advisories issued nationwide except in South Gyeongsang

11. [WHY] Korea's growing role as a weapons supplier to Europe

12. Nuclear envoys vow to tackle North’s threats together

13. U.S. Ambassador to Japan unofficially visits Korea

14. US, South Korea, Japan Seek to Curb North Korea’s Illicit Cyber Activities