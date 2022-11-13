11/13/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, NOVEMBER 12 (Putin's War)

2. CDS Daily brief (12.11.22) CDS comments on key events

3. U.S. intel report says key Gulf ally meddled in American politics

4. In an Era of Confrontation, Biden and Xi Seek to Set Terms

5. China wants to mend ties with the U.S. But it won’t make the first move.

6. Here's what's at stake in Monday's meeting between Biden and China's Xi Jinping

7. Opinion | In a VA hospital hallway, one last ritual works its power

8. Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit

9. After Kherson success, Kyiv vows to keep driving out Russia

10. Inside The Iranian Regime’s Propaganda Machine

11. Veteran candidates saw big gains in midterms

12. The West must stop ‘shooting behind the duck’ and provide Ukraine the weapons it needs

13. 100,000 Dead or Wounded in Ukraine: Putin Has the Blood of His Army On His Hands

14. Imagining peace in Ukraine

15. Ukraine Got its Miracle in Taking Kherson Without a Fight (But Winter Is Coming)

16. Anti-Access Bubbles: How to Stop China from Militarily Dominating Asia?

17. The U.S. Marine Corps Is Facing A Crisis Like No Other

18. Red meat is not a health risk. New study slams years of shoddy research

Korean News Content:

1. Readout of President Joe Biden’s Participation in the East Asia Summit

2. Phnom Penh Statement on Trilateral Partnership for the Indo-Pacific

3. Yoon, first lady reunite with Biden at gala dinner in Cambodia

4. Yoon says N.K. denuclearization is precondition for peaceful Indo-Pacific

5. Yoon, Biden, Kishida agree to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea

6. Yoon, Japan's Kishida condemn N.K. missile launches, agree to continue talks on disputes

7. Yoon, Biden vow to respond with overwhelming force if N.K. uses nuclear weapons

8. How a team of Australians go into the world’s most dangerous strip of land to recover the remains of dead soldiers

9. Improve cyberwarfare capabilities

10.The Defense Department Finally Asks the Barker Brothers For Help Correcting the Korean War Memorial

11. Biden to tell Xi to help rein in N. Korea or face more drills in region

12. How Ukraine Could Win the 'Artillery War' Against Russia (Thanks to South Korea)

13. Fast Take: North Korea, Ukraine and ‘upping the ante’ for global conflict

14. Yoon signals end to Korea's strategic ambiguity in US-China rivalry

