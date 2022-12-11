11/12/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, NOVEMBER 11 (Putin's War)

2. Ukraine: CDS Daily brief (11.11.22) CDS comments on key events

3. The Fight for the Future of Republican Foreign Policy

4. Biden pledges US will work with Southeast Asian nations

5. FACT SHEET: President Biden and ASEAN Leaders Launch the U.S.-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

6. ASEAN-U.S. Leaders’ Statement on the Establishment of the ASEAN-U.S. Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

7. Musk’s Twitter takeover comes as the CCP steps up its targeting of smart Asian women

8. With Biden and Xi to meet, China warns U.S. on Taiwan briefing

9. What China’s new military leadership line-up says about Xi’s plans for Taiwan

10. Ukraine works to stabilize Kherson after Russian pullout

11. Russia spreads fake news about infected donor blood for Ukrainian army from NATO

12. Biden Says Wants To End 'Political Warfare' With Republicans

13. Future Wars: The Way Forward

14. Biden’s Chance with China

15. The Supreme Court Targets Military Readiness

Korean News Content:

1. Biden to urge Xi to restrain NK's 'worst tendencies': W. House

2. Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan En Route Phnom Penh, Cambodia

3. Arrest warrant issued for activist on suspicion of cash remittance to N. Korea

4. Yoon, Japan's Kishida to hold summit in Cambodia

5. Yoon voices hope for swift reactivation of Korea-China-Japan cooperation

6. From opium to cryptocurrency, North Korea maneuvers to earn hard cash for nuclear program

7. Going nuclear wouldn't be without costs (ROK)

8. S. Korean military presents bill to expand nuke, WMD threat response body

9. ＜Inside N. Korea＞N. Korea takes issue with high school students taking videos of kissing, dancing, fighting, and harassing the homeless

10. On Island Near North Korea, Locals Lament Return of Tensions

11. ‘Accident Prevention Month’ means police extort more than usual in North Korea

12. North Korea’s Inflection Point – Analysis