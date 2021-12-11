11/12/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Past as Prelude? Envisioning the Future of Special Operations

2. Hundreds Seeking Evacuation From Afghanistan Forced to Leave Safehouses

3. Every US citizen who wants out of Afghanistan offered departure, State Department says

4. Cyber Marines could be empowered to act boldly under commandant’s future force vision

5. Why America Needs to Rethink the Taiwan Narrative

6. Do cyber spies dream of electric shadows?

7. How America can defend Taiwan by Elbridge Colby

8. ABC News Documentary ‘3212 Un-Redacted’ Counters Pentagon’s Narrative Of Deadly Ambush On Special Forces’ Anti-Terror Operation In Africa

9. Perspective | An Air Force sergeant killed himself on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. The note he left is heartbreaking.

10. Poll: Veterans Say US Left Afghanistan Without Honor, and They Want to Talk About It

11. Top Haqqani Network leader named Taliban governor of Logar | FDD's Long War Journal

12. Let’s Get to Know Space Force, Trump’s Most Misunderstood Creation

13. FDD | A New Threat to Iron Dome

14. FDD | Canada must increase pressure on Iran

15. FDD | Biden Administration Hesitates to Condemn Iranian Terrorism in Iraq

16. PFLP Boasts About its Ties to Iran | FDD's Long War Journal



Korean News Content:

1. Sherman, Colleagues Send Letter to Biden Administration Urging the Pursuit of Peace on the Korean Peninsula

2. Is Your Representative Being Influenced by Extremists to Support a Bill Granting Concessions to North Korea?

3. North Korea tells military to prepare for winter as government lowers fuel allotments

4. North Korean hospital mum on cause of death for 10 ‘suspected’ COVID-19 patients

5. U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat

6. S. Korea, IAEA hold talks on N. Korean nukes, Fukushima water release

7. Korean presidential hopeful vows big foreign policy shifts

8. Should Our Security Controls Be More Like North Korea or Norway?

9. US repeats decision on when to change command has not yet come

10. Seoul monitoring N. Korea's move to mark 10th anniv. of Kim's leadership: ministry

11. N. Korea calls for efforts to achieve economic goals under five-year plan

12. Moon's push for end-of-war declaration losing momentum: experts

