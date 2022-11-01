1/11/2022 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. Russia Thinks America Is Bluffing - To Deter a Ukraine Invasion, Washington’s Threats Need to Be Tougher

2. Why More Americans Are Saying They’re ‘Vaxxed and Done’

3. The Crackdown in Kazakhstan Is a Win for Russia (Or Is It?)

4. Is the U.S. Military Actually Ready for a War?

5. Stabilizing Great Power Rivalries

6. An Unauthorized War - The Shaky Legal Ground for the U.S. Operation in Syria

7. Pacific may be most likely to see 'strategic surprise' -U.S. policymaker Campbell

8. China appoints chief of Xinjiang’s Armed Police Force to Hong Kong

9. Denying The Inevitable: Why The West Refuses To Accept China’s Superpower Status – OpEd

10. US can't tell if Russia using talks as pretense for war

11. Russia talks buy time for Ukraine but stark disagreements signal dead-end ahead (and key State Dept comments)

12. Syria Faces Omicron Amid a Shortage of Vaccines

13. FDD | Iran’s Inflation Rate in 2022 Will Depend on Fate of Nuclear Negotiations

14. Normalization is the new normal for the UAE and Israel

15. Air Force general calls B.S. on social media claims that female special ops trainee got ‘preferential treatment’

16. China makes a show of opening up the internet for the Olympics

17. The Metaverse Offers Much Potential For Terrorists and Extremists

18. New law gives veterans, Gold Star Families free lifetime access to America's national parks

19. Liberal elites want us to care about Jan. 6. But they don't care that our cities are burning | Opinion

1. N Korea fires possible missile into sea amid stalled talks

2. N. Korea's improved ballistic missile traveled at Mach 10: JCS

3. Kim Jong Un-ism: Leader seeks 'new' ideology for North Korea

4. N. Korean General Staff Department colonel allegedly stole 200 tons of oil over several years

5. N. Korea tests second ‘advanced’ missile in less than a week: Seoul

6. Flights briefly grounded at West Coast airports over suspected North Korean missile test

7. North Korea’s provocations have little effect on presidential race: experts

8. North launches missile as world reacts to last week's

9. Analysis: N.Korea looks to risky pre-fuelled missiles to reduce launch time

10. Joint Statement on the January 5 Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s Ballistic Missile Launch

11. Former Top US Commander in Korea Urges Allies to Include China in War Plans

12. Yoon cites preemptive strike as option to deal with N.K. threat

13. Lee Seung-bok’s “I don’t like communism” and North Korean Operatives’ Massacre of Lee’s Family

14. Anti-communist remarks lead to Starbucks Korea boycott

15. North Korean Proliferation Financing and Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions

16. Moon expresses concern over N. Korea's repeated missile launches ahead of election

17. ＜Inside N. Korea＞ Special security for Jong-un's birthday for the first time: A reflection of social unrest. No celebratory events. Residents: "How did the special rations go?"

18. How Uygur and North Korea human rights activists can join forces to keep slave-made goods out of your closet