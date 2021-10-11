11/10/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Pentagon intensifies effort to evacuate families of Defense Department service members from Afghanistan

2. Aircraft Carrier Target In Desert Is China’s Deterrence Message To US – Analysis

3. Military Surgeons Are Losing Medical Skills, Study Says. Could Off-Base Care Be Why?

4. Second U.S. Aircraft Carrier Missile Target Spotted in Chinese Desert

5. The Marine Corps wants you for psychological operations

6. Chinese forces exercise near Taiwan in response to US visit

7. China has a big inflation problem and it's pushing up prices worldwide

8. Xi says China is ready to work with U.S. on condition of 'mutual respect'

9. China’s Treatment of Uighurs Shapes Policy on Afghanistan

10. Retired Taiwanese general says China has right to patrol 'its territory' in Taiwan's ADIZ

11. China launches combat drills, dubs U.S. lawmakers’ Taiwan trip ‘sneaky’

12. FDD | Taliban appoints Kabul Attack Network commander as provincial governor

13. FDD | Turkish Airlines in EU Crosshairs for Facilitating Lukashenko’s “Hybrid Warfare” With Belarus Flights

14. Chill out about global warming

15. Detained Afghan pilots to fly out of Tajikistan on U.S.-brokered flight

16. New charges filed against jailed US journalist in Myanmar

17. Saudi Arabia Turns Toward China

18. No ‘surrender’ — What really happened between US and British Marines at a training exercise

19. China Is Evading U.S. Spies — and the White House Is Worried

20. The “Strategic Counterinsurgency” Model: Escaping a One-Dimensional Strategic Worldview



Korean News Content:

1. S. Korea, U.S. in active discussion over end of war declaration: Amb. Lee

2. Top U.S. diplomat for East Asia policy in Seoul for talks on alliance, economic ties

3. Unification minister says inter-Korean medical cooperation 'inevitable'

4. U.N. disarmament chief: Resumption of diplomatic efforts is only effective path for denuclearization, peace on Korean Peninsula

5. US, South Korean senior NCOs brush up on basic soldier skills during three-day exercise

6. 10 years with Kim Jong-un

7. Spy indicted for working to send defectors back to North Korea

8. EXCLUSIVE: North Korean Defector Yeonmi Park Announces Upcoming Book On ‘Candace’

9. Why Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ is a dream scenario for Kim Jong Un

10. Facial Recognition Quashes Kim Jong-un Rumors

11. North Hamgyong Province moves to "incentivize" local merchants to sell locally-made goods

12. Checking up on North Korean workers stranded in Russia

13. China Looms Large as South Korea Presidential Hopefuls Meet U.S. Diplomat

14. If America Can Have Cutting Edge Weapons Why Not North Korea?

15. Cooperation for semiconductors among US, Japan, and Taiwan accelerates