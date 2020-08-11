11/08/2020 News & Commentary - Korea

News and Commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and Published by Riley Murray.

1. North Korea and leader Kim Jong Un yet to react to Joe Biden's victory

straitstimes.com

I do not think his reaction will be a tweet or a letter. It may be something more visible. What happens when he conducts some kind of test during the transition period? Are we prepared to deal with that?

2. Moon sends congratulatory message to Biden, says he has 'great expectations' for alliance's future

en.yna.co.kr · by 이치동 · November 8, 2020

Here is my retweet of President Moon's congratulatory tweet. The intent of my comments is to advocate for the Moon administration to re-examine (and revise) its assumptions about the nature of the Kim family regime and to focus on a solution to the "Korea question" which is the unnatural division of the potential as the only way we are going to see an end to north Korea's nuclear program and its crimes against humanities and finally free the Korean people living in the north.

3. Moon to seek new teamwork with Biden over N. Korea, 'top-down' diplomacy in doubt

en.yna.co.kr · by 이치동 · November 8, 2020

I think we must remember that Kim Jong-un has a vote. In many ways he has THE vote on what happens in terms of negotiations and diplomacy. The US nor the ROK can produce a magic or silver bullet that will cause the Kim family regime to change its spots and become some that it is not - such as a responsible member of the international community. While Moon and perhaps the Biden team might want to pursue a bottom up diplomatic approach, we cannot forget the nature of the Kim family regime is about central control and everything in the north is "top-down."

4. Biden to give S. Korea more 'room' in inter-Korean policy: experts

en.yna.co.kr · by 고병준 · November 8, 2020

This: "Experts said South Korea should mobilize every possible diplomatic capacity before Washington's North Korea policy shapes up, to persuade Biden to engage with the North and keep the momentum for cross-border exchanges and cooperation alive."

Actually, the Moon administration needs to re-examine its north Korea policy, and as I will continue to emphasize, especially its assumptions about north Korea. It needs to spend less time trying to influence or shape a Biden Korea policy and instead get its house in order.

5. Biden's victory raises hope for swift defense cost-sharing deal, stable USFK presence

en.yna.co.kr · by 오석민 · November 8, 2020

The Moon administration must refrain from unrealistic wishful thinking. There are alliance issues that must be solved and just because there will be a change in a US administration they are not going to disappear. Yes the SMA stalemate is a huge one but there are issues that impact on it such as the decline in available use of training areas (e.g., Rodriguez range) that is going to increase US training costs if US forces have to leave the peninsula to conduct qualification training. I am sure the Biden national security team like the Trump national security team will continue to emphasize the importance of the conditions based OPCON transition process. The THAAD issue and logistic support to the soldiers manning the battery must be resolved. A new Biden national security team will not hand wave these issues. They need to be resolved through comprehensive negotiations keeping our shared interests, shared values, and shared strategy in the forefront.

6. How might Biden deal with Korea? Ambassador Robert R. King

asiatimes.com · by Robert R King · November 8, 2020

Interesting anecdote. I have to admit that I never watched West Wing.

7. Foreign ministry vows continued efforts with incoming U.S. gov't for stronger alliance

en.yna.co.kr · by 송상호 · November 8, 2020

Minister Kang will have an interesting visit to DC this week. But there are still 73 days of transition and she will need to work closely with the current national security team because we should not forget that Kim Jong-un may very well act out during this time.

8. Kim Yo-Jong Involved in Statement About Shooting of South Korean Official: Report

The National Interest · by Stephen Silver · November 7, 2020

So how much political power does she really have?

9. North Koreans Reject New Anti-Smoking Law, Criticize Leader Kim Jong Un as Chain Smoker

rfa.org – 6 November 2020

Could an anti-smoking law contribute to resistance potential inside north Korea?

10. Amidst The Pandemic, Korea Ensures That The Grand Show Goes On! – COMEUP 2020 Organizing Committee Announces The Final Plan

asiatechdaily.com · by AsiaTechDaily Writer · November 7, 2020

Interesting concept.

11. Korean politicians to strengthen ties with Biden

The Korea Times · November 8, 2020

My caution to the Biden national security team, beware Moon Chung-uin. He does not have the best interests of the ROK/US alliance at heart. He truly wants US forces to leave the peninsula and he wants to appease north Korea. Do not be taken in by how well he speaks English and his charisma.

"Nothing in life is to be feared. It is only to be understood.

Be less curious about people and more curious about ideas.

I was taught that the way of progress is neither swift nor easy.

All my life through, the new sights of Nature make me rejoice like a child.”

-Madame Marie Curie

“You can have peace. Or you can have freedom. Don't ever count on having both at once.”

- Robert A. Heinlein

Seventy-three years ago this week—on November 11, 1947:

"Many forms of Government have been tried, and will be tried in this world of sin and woe. No one pretends that democracy is perfect or all-wise.

Indeed, it has been said that democracy is the worst form of Government except all those other forms that have been tried from time to time."

Ever since, however, this observation has been presented in a simplified way:

"Democracy is the worst form of Government except all those other forms that have been tried from time to time.”

- Winston Churchill